It's almost as if managers have forgotten to give their defenders the pre-season talk about avoiding reckless challenges, because, after all, it is only a friendly game.

We've seen Lisandro Martinez go flying into poor challenges twice now. The first time was at Bukayo Saka's expense, who was lucky to avoid injury as Arsenal were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United. The second time then came against Real Madrid, as Jude Bellingham was recklessly taken out, sparking the midfielder's fume.

Now, it seems as though Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has caught the recklessness bug, leaving no prisoners against Arsenal, as he wiped out Gabriel Jesus in a needless challenge.

The forward fortunately managed to avoid injury, but there's no doubt that he was left unpleased, with nothing really riding on the game to warrant such aggression from the Barca man.

Gabriel Jesus wiped out by Ronald Araujo

In Araujo's defence, the ball was there to be won. It just didn't need to be won with a dangerously high sliding challenge, which Jesus upwards in a way we didn't even know was possible.

Jesus immediately looked towards the referee, feeling rightly aggrieved by the challenge, as Araujo strolled off as if he had just committed the tackle of the season.

The challenge summed up a frantic affair, as Arsenal ran out 5-3 winners. And after the match, Xavi ironically complained (via Tribuna) "Arsenal's intensity wasn't normal. Too many fouls for a friendly game."

The Gunners initially found themselves a goal down, courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, before Bukayo Saka equalised.

It was then the turn of Raphinha Kai Havertz to get on the scoresheet, making it 2-2.

Arsenal ran away with it in the second half, however, with a Leandro Trossard brace handing them a 4-2 lead. Mikel Arteta's side were forced to refocus by Ferran Torres' late goal, but Fabio Vieira soon sealed the 5-3 victory.

How have Arsenal performed in pre-season?

Arsenal have impressed at times during pre-season, enjoying victories over MLS All-Stars and Barcelona, whilst also drawing against FC Nurnberg in their first pre-season game.

Arteta will be disappointed with his side's 2-0 defeat against Premier League rivals Manchester United, but is unlikely to look too much into what was ultimately a pre-season game, and only that.

Summer signing Havertz has shown glimpses of what he is capable of this summer, too, scoring twice, including most recently against Barcelona.

Speaking after scoring his first Arsenal goal, against MLS All-Stars, Havertz told Sky Sports, via The Metro: "I think he was giving me this message [of support] from the first second when I spoke to him.

"The first time, I felt the support straight away. And I think this is very important for me as a player. He just gives the trust to me and I hopefully can give it back."

The summer switch to North London could finally get the German going in the Premier League, after struggling to ever make a consistent impact at Chelsea.

The Gunners are certainly primed and ready to mount yet another title challenge in England's top flight, perhaps going one better than last season by sealing the silverware in the coming year.