Journalist Ben Jacobs has rued news of a "very worrying" and "demoralising" injury setback to one of Mikel Arteta's squad at Arsenal.

Arsenal suffer first Premier League defeat

After the latest round of Premier League fixtures, there are officially no unbeaten teams left in the division. Arsenal's famous invincibles of 2004 are safe for yet another year, but Arteta will take no solace in that fact after his side's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon's only goal of the game was a controversial one, as the strike could've been ruled out for three seperate offences in the build up - the ball going out, a foul by Joelinton and possible offside. Nonetheless, Eddie Howe's side escaped all three and their goal was allowed to stand.

Arteta, it's safe to say, was vocal in his anger over the officiating afterwards. However, the Spaniard has refused to apologise on his comments since then, explaining to the media that his verdict was more than justified.

“It is my duty to stand in front of you, to stand in front of the cameras, and give a very clear and honest assessment of what happened in the game," said Arteta on his Newcastle comments.

“And this is what I did, reflect very openly on how I felt that the team played and how the game was conditioned by this results with the decisions that were made. It is the duty.

“My duty is to be defending my players, supporting my players, supporting my club, defending my people in the best possibly way and this is what I am going to time after time. “I do it, not the way I feel, (but) with the evidence and being as clear as possible."

Arsenal must now pick themselves up after a disappointing afternoon in preparation for an all-important Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday. The Gunners travel to Spain with the goal of putting their first league defeat behind them, but one player who won't be playing a part is Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe injury "worrying" at Arsenal

The Englishman had started his first league game of the season in a 5-0 win over Sheffield United, but didn't feature against West Ham in the EFL Cup soon afterwards. Following up, Arteta admitted he is concerned about Smith Rowe after the revelation it was due to a knee injury.

Commenting on the setback, CBS reporter Jacobs says Smith Rowe's injury is "worrying" and "demoralising".

"I think that, over the summer, a lot of clubs looked at Emile Smith Rowe and Arsenal wanted to keep the player," said Jacobs to GiveMeSport.

"He played for the first time as a starter since May and did pretty well against Sheffield United last weekend. He was maybe a little bit anonymous in the first half but, in the second half, he was stronger. He got an assist in the build-up to one of Eddie Nketiah's goals as well.

"But now he has got a knee injury, which is very worrying and demoralising for the player because the Carabao Cup game against West Ham was a chance for likely back-to-back starts and, therefore, an opportunity to impress the manager and get more minutes."

Smith Rowe's style of play Likes to do lay-offs Likes to play short passes Does not dive into tackles

It is unclear when the midfielder, labelled as "special" by Jamie Carragher, could return to action, but there have been suggestions that Smith Rowe may be back in December.