Arsenal are set to kick talks over a new contract for one of their star men into gear as Mikel Arteta continues to shape his squad at the Emirates Stadium, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Arsenal?

Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel has had his say regarding Arteta's decision to rotate goalkeepers David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates Stadium and has questioned the merits of doing so.

The former Manchester United stopper stated to Premier League Productions via The Mirror: "We debate this Raya-Ramsdale situation a lot, and I only get that situation if Arteta thinks Raya is a better goalkeeper. That's the only way I can find some kind of sense in it. I think having the competition between two goalkeepers, it will just create situations in the games where they will have to go and prove themselves, and that's the one thing you don't want from your goalkeepers."

Raya returned to action between the sticks at the weekend in the Gunners' 4-0 victory over Brentford following Arteta's decision to start Ramsdale away to Brentford in midweek in a 1-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup third round, which will have given the Spaniard plenty food for thought as both performed admirably when called upon.

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard could return to action when the Gunners visit Ligue 1 outfit Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday after he appeared on the bench and was an unused substitute in his side's comfortable triumph at the Vitality Stadium, as per Football London.

Meanwhile, Sportmediaset via reports in Spain have claimed that the Gunners have entered the hunt to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo in the January transfer window.

Who could sign a new contract at Arsenal?

Transfer expert Romano has taken to social media platform X to offer some insight into Ben White potentially signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, as he stated: "Arsenal are working to extend Ben White’s contract as he’s next one in the list after Martin Ødegaard. Club very happy with his performances and attitude. New deal talks to advance soon."

Poole-born White currently has three years left to run on his deal in north London and is believed to pick up a weekly wage of around £120,000 per week at Arsenal, Capology understands.

In 2023/24, White has made ten appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, registering one goal in the process against Bournemouth last weekend, as per Transfermarkt. Providing an element of combativeness and composure in possession, White has completed an average of 2.6 clearances this term alongside maintaining a passing accuracy of 87.2% in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Dubbed an "underrated" presence by pundit Michael Owen, White has also been a capable threat from an offensive perspective this campaign, successfully carrying out 20 shot-creating actions across his exploits in the English top-flight and Champions League, with one directly leading to a goal, as per FBRef.

Now, it is apparent that White is a key component of Arteta's vision at the Emirates Stadium and it is understandable why the Spaniard would want to tie him down on improved terms.