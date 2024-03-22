An esteemed member of Mikel Arteta's squad has been playing on with an injury all season, and it is believed he's still the hardest trainer at Arsenal.

Arsenal chasing first Premier League title in 20 years

The Gunners are in hot pursuit of their first league title in 20 years and have picked up scintillating form at just the right time with 33 goals scored in their last eight Premier League games alone.

Arsenal currently sit top of the table, level on points with fellow contenders Liverpool whilst boasting the superior goal difference. Jurgen Klopp's side and Man City come as their biggest obstacles, with the two teams having dominated English football for over half a decade.

If Arteta can upset the applecart and usurp the pair, it would go down as a historic season and one which would cement the manager's status in Arsenal folklore.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.69 Declan Rice 7.40 Martin Odegaard 7.33 Gabriel Martinelli 7.10 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.04

Key players like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and others will have a major part to play in the race, but so will versatile defensive ace Ben White. The Englishman, who recently caused a stir by refusing a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad, has been pivotal over his 27 league appearances this season.

According to Arsenal journalist Charles Watts, speaking to Caught Offside, the 26-year-old shows his dedication week in, and week out at Hale End.

Ben White playing through injury as hardest trainer in Arsenal squad

Watts claims that White has been playing with an injury throughout the entirety of Arsenal's season, and nobody can question his work ethic as he stands out as the hardest trainer in Arteta'a squad.

“Ben White is as focused about football as any other elite player. You talk to anyone at Arsenal and they will say the same thing. No-one trains harder or works harder than Ben White," said the reporter.

“Just because he doesn’t go home and watch match after match on the TV doesn’t mean he isn’t fully committed to the game and his club. Mikel Arteta demands absolute professionalism from his players. If they don’t show that, they are swiftly shown the door. But White has been rewarded with a new contract that Arteta and Edu were desperate for him to sign and that tells you all you need to know about his character and how he is behind the scenes.

“White has been carrying an injury throughout the season, but he consistently plays through the pain barrier. He is absolutely committed to everything he does.

“So instead of people pointing the finger at White following his decision to opt out of playing for England, they should probably be asking why a player at the peak of his powers does not feel comfortable working with the current England coaching set-up.”

Given White's sheer importance, supporters will perhaps be breathing a huge sigh of relief that the £150,000-per-week defender won't be risking further injury in meaningless England friendlies.