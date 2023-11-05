Although their recent defeat left them incredibly frustrated, Arsenal should be pleased with the start they’ve made in the Premier League this season. The Gunners laid down a marker by overcoming Manchester City at The Emirates a few weeks ago and have continued their pursuit of English football’s ultimate silverware ever since.

They’ll face their first test of character following the Newcastle defeat, however, and Mikel Arteta will hope to see his side show signs of champions rather than the all too familiar sign that the wheels are beginning to fall off of their title charge this early on. Meanwhile, off the pitch, the North London side are enjoying a solid season and are set to secure yet another star player’s future at the club.

Arsenal contract news

Over the last year or so, we’ve seen a new side to Arsenal away from The Emirates. This is no longer a club who are forced to roll over and sell their best players; a club that has said goodbye to the likes of Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry, Alexis Sanchez and Cesc Fabregas to seemingly bigger clubs in the past. Instead, what we see now is a club capable of keeping hold of their stars whilst poaching others from elsewhere.

Continuing that trend, according to Football Insider, Arsenal have offered Ben White a new deal at the club, which would result in a pay rise. White’s wages, as things stand, sit at a whopping £120k per-week. A new deal would see that number increase, however, as the defender looks to extend his stay at Arsenal beyond 2026 when his current contract expires. Talks are reportedly progressing well and the former Brighton & Hove Albion man could officially put pen to paper in the coming months as a result.

“Outstanding” Ben White set to be rewarded

When White arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2021, it was difficult to know just how he’d perform for the Gunners. He impressed at both Leeds United and Brighton, but this was still a struggling Arsenal side at the time in an environment that could quickly become difficult for most players.

Two years on, any doubts over White’s ability have been completely squashed after the defender quickly became somewhat of a revelation in an unexpected right-back role. White’s stats prove that he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down this season, either.

Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Ben White 15 54 10

Showered in praise as a result of his Arsenal performances, Kevin Campbell told the Highbury Squad YouTube channel when talking about White: “That just shows the trajectory of Ben White, he’s a centre-back at right-back and I think he’s grown in that position. Ben White has been outstanding, the clean sheet is for the goalkeeper and the back four, that’s their hat-trick. Ben White as I say is going from strength to strength, the way he plays, he’s not gung-ho, it makes us so much more solid because you have to respect the space against Manchester City.”