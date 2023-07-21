Highlights Bukayo Saka made a young fan's day by gifting him his boots after the Arsenal USA tour match.

Saka's rise as a player has been impressive, with his goal and assist numbers steadily increasing each season.

Overseas tours during pre-season afford players the chance to give back to the fans who set their alarms for, quite frankly, ludicrous times to make sure they're up and ready to watch their favourite side.

It's a chance for supporters to realise their dreams of getting to see the action first-hand and to show their support in person. And that's why it's even more wholesome when players go that extra mile to thank them.

Bukayo Saka became the latest star to show his appreciation to the Arsenal support as the Gunners continued their USA tour.

As you can see in the footage below, the winger made a fan's day in a viral clip following the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of MLS All-Stars

Bukayo Saka makes fan's day with wholesome gesture

Going over to the supporters, Saka was seen signing shirts and taking photos, before noticing one particular fan holding a sign, which read: "Saka, it's my B-Day, can I get a pic?"

The Arsenal man did more than just take a picture, however, giving the young supporter a moment that he'll forever cherish by gifting him his boots.The fan couldn't hide his shock, in what was the most wholesome moment of pre-season so far.

Meeting the fans and performing gestures like that is what pre-season is all about.

Fans online loved the footage, flocking to Twitter to say so.

How many Premier League goals does Bukayo Saka have?

Saka's rise into one of the best players in the Premier League is something that cannot be applauded enough.

When the England international first emerged as an academy graduate, he would have seen a defeated and drained squad which was out of ideas. He breathed new life into the Gunners, alongside Emile Smith Rowe, however, and has been rewarded ever since.

Helping to transform the North London side, with the helpful guidance of Mikel Arteta, Saka will make his Champions League debut next season, as he looks to continue his rise, potentially helping his side to another Premier League title challenge.

In total, the winger has scored 31 Premier League goals in 135 appearances, whilst also assisting a further 27 goals.

That number will undoubtedly increase more and more as the seasons go by, too.

In the last campaign, the 21-year-old enjoyed his best season so far, as Arsenal finished second behind Manchester City. By the end of the season, Saka had been involved in 25 goals, finding the back of the net 14 times, and assisting 11 further goals.

Having been involved in 17 goals in the campaign prior, it looks as though Saka's output is rising by the season, which means we could see an even greater improvement from the academy graduate come August.

That will be the hope of England boss Gareth Southgate too, that's for sure, as he will be looking to guide his country to the piece of silverware they so desperately desire at Euro 2024 in 12 months' time.

Saka is on course to play a key role for the Three Lions, as one of the most crucial assets that Southgate can use to his advantage. If the Arsenal man is at his best next season, then not only will Arsenal benefit, but England at the Euros will, too.