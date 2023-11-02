Arsenal could be set to lose one of their up-and-coming stars next year, with a fresh report revealing that he is being targeted by a huge club overseas ahead of January.

Arsenal's summer departures

The Gunners sanctioned the permanent sales of eight players over the summer, with some of the bigger names to depart being the likes of Granit Xhaka, Folarin Balogun and Nicolas Pepe, whilst they also sent a further six stars out on loan for the remainder of the season to increase their game time. However, Edu and Mikel Arteta will already be assessing their options ahead of the next window opening and in order to make room for new signings, they could let go of even more squad members, with Juventus targeting both Thomas Partey and Jorginho in an attempt to prise them away from the Premier League.

The Emirates Stadium outfit also face losing the services of Charlie Patino, who having made just two senior appearances in the capital, has been sent out on development loans to Blackpool and Swansea City, where he is now (Transfermarkt - Patino statistics).

The young central midfielder has made an impressive start to the new season on the road having emerged as Michael Duff’s overall second-best-performing player so far with a match rating of 7.00 (WhoScored - Swansea statistics), though this form has caught the eye of a new admirer overseas.

AC Milan eyeing Charlie Patino

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), AC Milan are plotting a swoop for Patino in January. The Champions League side have highlighted the 20-year-old as a target in their search to recruit younger talents and chiefs believe that he has shown the "characteristics" needed to succeed at the San Siro Stadium.

With Arsenal having reportedly triggered an option to extend their prized asset's contract until 2025, it's believed that it would take an offer of at least €25m (£21m) to sanction his sale, something which is being considered.

During his spell at Swansea so far, Patino has posted five contributions (four assists and one goal) in his opening 11 appearances in the Championship, so with the potential that he has to offer clear to see, Arsenal should give him a chance in the senior fold upon his return. Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace is also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions across the centre of the park since the start of his career, so his ability to provide cover in roles outside of his own makes him a great option to have available.

Charlie Patino's Style Of Play Gets fouled often Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to play long balls Likes to shoot from distance Likes to tackle

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Patino is a “golden” talent with a massively bright future ahead of him, therefore, the hierarchy could be making a huge mistake by letting someone of his calibre leave at the start of next year.