Arsenal chiefs are now hopeful they can reach an agreement for a star striker this summer with an official bid expected once the window opens.

Edu's sets sights on signing new forward for Arsenal

The Gunners were dealt a hammer blow in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in 20 years over the weekend, with Aston Villa grabbing two quick-fire goals to cement an impressive 2-0 win for Unai Emery at the Emirates.

With Liverpool also losing their game against Crystal Palace, it was a squandered opportunity from Mikel Arteta's perspective, as Man City now take the driving seat mathematically and look on course to win a fourth-successive Premier League title - something which has never been done before.

If Arsenal fail to pip Pep Guardiola, attention will turn to where sporting director Edu can strengthen so they can go again next term. Despite Arsenal boasting one of the most impressive attacking records of 2024, it is widely recognised that the north Londoners intent to sign a star striker.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will bring in an "important" centre-forward when the window reopens, and Arteta has been urged to do just that for quite some time.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league Goals Bukayo Saka 14 Kai Havertz 9 Leandro Trossard 8 Martin Odegaard 7 Declan Rice 6

"I think they look much better equipped [than last season]... I'm mainly putting that down to the acquisition of Declan Rice," said Jermaine Beckford to The BBC in January. "I still think they are a centre-forward short of clinching the title, so January will be interesting. I would say yes [to go for Toney], but not to pin all their hopes on him. He's been out for an age, so it's going to take a little while to catch up with the tempo of the Premier League.

"He's a completely different type of player to what they've had for a while. He's not blessed with pace, but he's got that physicality."

Arsenal offer for Gyokeres likely as Gunners hope to reach agreement

According to Jornal de Noticias this week, as translated by Sport Witness, one goal-getter they think they can reach a deal for is Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The clinical Swede has bagged a quite exceptional 36 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for Sporting, and has proved the arguable signing of the season where Europe's top five leagues are concerned.

Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with a move for Gyokeres to solve their natural striker conundrum, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus standing out as Arteta's only senior options right now.

Despite the growing interest in Sporting's star striker from across the continent, it is believed an Arsenal bid for Gyokeres is increasingly likely and chiefs are hopeful they can reach an agreement for the £86 million man. Whether or not they will have to pay his release clause, remains to be seen.