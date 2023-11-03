BBC pundit Chris Sutton now thinks that Mikel Arteta has an absolutely "broken" Arsenal player in his ranks.

West Ham 3-1 Arsenal

While Arteta's side are absolutely flying in the Premier League, remaining unbeaten over their opening 10 matches, the same cannot be said for cup competitions. Arsenal have suffered defeat in the Champions League against RC Lens, and most recently, they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by London neighbours West Ham.

Goals from Ben White (OG), Mohammed Kudus and star winger Jarrod Bowen cancelled out captain Martin Odegaard's late concellation to book West Ham's place in the quarter-finals, where they will take on Liverpool in what will be a tough encounter. Arsenal made six changes from their win over Sheffield United last weekend, with Arteta taking full responsibility for the defeat while also ruing the lack of VAR.

"I'm very disappointed. I am responsible for that, we're out of the cup and we wanted to play a very different game," said Arteta on Arsenal's defeat to West Ham.

"We wanted to compete in a game like this, which we discussed for 48 hours, in a very different way. The game took a direction because of the first goal and we can discuss that but we have to see much more from the team to earn a result at a place like here. If there is VAR there's no [first] goal, that's for sure. I understand it's difficult for the referees because of the angle and the amount of people there. I don't want to use that as an excuse but that takes something in the game that is very important which is momentum."

Summer signing Kai Havertz has been criticised this season but was given the nod by Arteta against West Ham, but he didn't exactly shine.

Kai Havertz looking "broken" at Arsenal

The Germany international joined from Chelsea for around £60 million, a transfer which has been questioned given Havertz's lack of goal involvement. The 24-year-old has a goal and assist to his name across 15 appearances in all competitions, and reports suggest Arsenal could look to sign a striker in January.

BBC pundit Sutton, speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, has said Havertz looks like a "broken" player at Arsenal right now, despite still "trying" to give his all.

“He looks like a player, before you ask what it’s like to be a failed striker at Chelsea, he looks like me," said Sutton after Arsenal's defeat to West Ham.

"Let’s get back to the serious chat. Havertz does look like a broken man, a player with zero confidence, it’s not a nice place to be, his decision making is muddled. He’s half a yard off it. He’s trying, but if you look at his body language, he needs a break, he needs a big moment, he doesn’t need the ball throwing at him and given sympathy penalties like he was earlier this season."

Kai Havertz's style of play Likes to do lay-offs Likes to play short passes Commits fouls often

Time may be running out for the ex-Bayer Leverkusen sensation to really live up to his name in England.