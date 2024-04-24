Arsenal are considering a summer bid for a £100 million player with Edu poised to splash a record amount of cash in the next transfer window, according to reports.

Arsenal tipped for record summer spend in 2024

Some reports have claimed that Arsenal could look to break their summer transfer record this year, despite spending over £208 million in 2023, which included a deal for club-record signing Declan Rice.

According to reliable journalist Charles Watts, this potential splurge could be invested across a wide array of positions, not just in the striker position widely reported.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said Watts.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu. Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

Named targets have already been mentioned for out wide and in centre midfield. Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is thought to be admired by Arsenal, while Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.is a very ambitious target for the middle.

Bruno Guimaraes' best league games for Newcastle this season Match rating (via WhoScored) Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United 9.72 Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham 8.46 Tottenham 3-0 Fulham 8.44 Tottenham 1-1 Everton 8.27 Nottingham Forest 3-2 Tottenham 8.21

The Brazilian, who's been a crucial mainstay and key creator for Eddie Howe this season, boasts four goals and six assists from 31 league starts. As such, he's attracting interest from elite clubs, and Arsenal are one of them.

Arsenal considering summer bid for £100m Guimaraes

According to journalist Sam Dean, Arsenal are considering a summer bid for Guimaraes alongside Man City, meaning the two sides could be set for a similar transfer battle to their tug of war over Rice last summer, but this time for the Magpies £160,000 per week sensation.

The South American ace's contract includes a £100 million release clause, and he is aware of interest from both City and Arsenal as we approach the summer, with reports from Rudy Galetti claiming he is "expected" to leave Tyneside despite recently buying a new house.

“Recently, Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle," said Brazil international teammate Casemiro. "With every workout and every game I’m more comfortable with him. He is a great player, who has been demonstrating this in the most difficult competition in the world.”