Arsenal have reportedly reached out to a forward's agents as they consider signing him on a free transfer.

Arsenal lose Kai Havertz to injury with Gunners transfer policy criticised

It is safe to say that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is dealing with a selection crisis at N5 right now.

This week, it was confirmed that the Spaniard lost striker Kai Havertz for the remainder of this Premier League campaign, following his hamstring injury sustained during their warm-weather training camp to Dubai.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Havertz joins Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table long-term, with the latter also playing his last game of the season after he ruptured his ACL in their FA Cup third round defeat to Man United on penalties earlier this season.

To make matters worse, Arsenal remain without both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, leaving Arteta very short of attacking options in the final third. In his latest pre-match press conference, Arteta suggested that the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard could be set to play a variety of roles.