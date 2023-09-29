BBC pundit Danny Murphy has said that Arsenal could be taking a "massive risk" after hearing who they now reportedly want to sign.

Who have Arsenal signed in 2023?

The north Londoners enjoyed one of their most productive transfer windows in recent memory over the summer, putting pen to paper on deals for club-record signing Declan Rice, versatile Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, forward Kai Havertz and goalkeeper David Raya for a total of around £200 million.

The Premier League title hopefuls, following their summer business, are currently boasting a solid start to the new campaign and remain unbeaten over their opening six league matches. Wins over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Man United and Everton keep Arsenal in chase with some of the division's big-hitters, with their dropped points coming against city rivals Fulham and Tottenham.

The Gunners were stopped in their tracks by Spurs last weekend as their fierce rivals sealed a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, coming back from a goal down on two occasions courtesy of their captain Son Heung-min - who bagged a brace. Mikel Arteta, speaking after the match, explained his disappointment and how the encounter felt like two dropped points.

"We feel like we lost two points," said the manager.

"It's true there was a lot of change in the dominance of the game, but especially when we had more control and more dominance in the game, and we score the goal, they score straight away. We started quite good, we scored the goal, but straight away we concede. So, emotionally, that was a difficult one to take. I thought we struggled for a period of 10 or 15 minutes later, we lacked a lot of composure with the ball and we made it a basketball game. But I think in the end we pushed, pushed and pushed, but couldn't get the win.

"The hardest thing to do is put the ball in the net. We've done it twice but I think we conceded two really poor goals. At this level, they're going to punish you because they've got top players."

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

As Arteta prepares his side for a trip to Bournemouth this weekend, behind the scenes, Arsenal chiefs are identifying transfer targets for the new year. One player to be repeatedly linked with a move is Brentford star Ivan Toney, who could even be central to a part-exchange deal, according to reports this week.

There have also been claims that striker could cost as much as £80 million to prise away from the Bees, a rumour which has worried BBC pundit Murphy as he explains why signing him could be a "massive risk". Speaking to FIVE this week, the ex-Liverpool midfielder said:

“Arsenal are a very intricate footballing side, he hasn’t played in that sort of team. They have a left-footer on the right and a right-footer on the left. They play pretty patterns, they’re not a crossing team. They don’t cross many. Possibly (he could adapt), he would become the main guy and Jesus would have to fit in, but depending on the fee, even though I think he makes the squad stronger. It would be a massive risk to spend £80/90m for him when he’s only had one season in a team that is set up for him and ask him to become this wonderful, intricate footballer. I’m not sure."

Toney scored 20 league goals last season and has been praised by his manager Thomas Frank as a "remarkable" player, and it looks as if a deal will be one to watch.