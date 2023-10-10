Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta have been told that they need to start a "sensational" player of theirs from now on.

Arsenal 1-0 Man City highlights

The Gunners maintained their unbeaten start to this Premier League season with a scrappy 1-0 win at home to last season's treble-winners Man City on Sunday. Arsenal made it six wins from a possible eight in the league, with both Arteta's side and north London rivals Tottenham being the only teams still yet to taste defeat. Neither team were at their best going forward, with City's best chances coming very early on.

Josko Gvardiol's hooked effort goalwards was cleared off the line by summer signing Declan Rice, with an Erling Haaland flick-on moments later gifting a great chance to defender Nathan Ake who blazed over from close range. The highlights arguably began and ended there for Pep Guardiola's men, as Arsenal steadily grew more and more into the game.

Arteta introduced Gabriel Martinelli, who's missed the last five games through injury, in the second half to shake things up and it was a decision which paid dividends. The Brazilian's heavily deflected effort just minutes from full-time was enough to hand Arsenal a statement three points, ensuring they head into the international break on an imperious run of domestic form.

The Arsenal manager went on to praise his players in his post-match press conference, while also stating that they've have sent a message to the rest of the division. This is what Arteta said after Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Man City:

"A great feeling obviously, you could sense it’s been so many years without beating them and today we have beaten in my opinion without a question of a doubt the best team in the world, and we've done it in a great way,"

"There were moments we had to suffer, but as well moments we showed real determination, desire and belief to beat them, so really happy. Certainly sends a message to the team, keep believing in what they are doing, they are a fantastic group of players, the way they try, the understanding, the chemistry that they have between them you sense it and you need it to beat that, today again really proud, I was proud on Wednesday when we lost the game, and I am really proud again today as well to be part of that team."

How good is Thomas Partey?

One player who's missed a fair chunk of action through injury, and played a part in Arsenal's winner when he came on, was star midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian was brought on as part a triple change by Arteta with 15 minutes left, with Partey's long-ball starting the build up to Martinelli's eventual winner.

The former Atletico Madrid star, dubbed "sensational" by La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong, was a mainstay last season, and talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent says Arteta quite simply needs to start him alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield from now on. Sharing his verdict on Partey's game time at Arsenal, Bent said on X:

"Massive result. If they're fit I only want to see Rice Partey Odegaard in MF , that is arsenal best 3 and one of the best in the league"