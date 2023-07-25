Even in the early stages of his career, as he was, ironically enough, scoring his first West Ham United goal against Arsenal, Declan Rice looked destined for the top.

A swift move from centre-back to defensive midfield soon confirmed that future, too, as he took the captain's armband at the London Stadium, before leading the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory, and sealing his exit as a hero.

Now at Arsenal after a reported £105m fee (including add-ons) to sign the midfielder, Rice will look to make winning trophies a crucial habit, rather than an occasional celebratory moment.

Making his Champions League debut in the coming season, and wearing the famous Arsenal colours, Rice is exactly where he once dreamed of being. Or, at least, that's what his social media activity suggests.

Declan Rice proves Arsenal dream with social media activity

If Rice could have time travelled to this very moment of his career, then he'd have gone back to the present and not stepped a single foot out of place, such is the success he has had in the last five years.

Arguably, things couldn't have gone any better for his career, and he knows it, too.

The Arsenal arrival liked an Instagram post, showing a note, which read (via Reddit): "Just remember, 5 years ago, you dreamt about where you are now."

Speaking on joining the club earlier in the summer, Rice told the club website: "I think even growing up, the history of Arsenal - you always hear about the Invincibles, the famous game at Anfield, you see these things all the time. I’ve always known Arsenal as a big club but when I’ve been on holiday and had people coming up to me in London, you don’t realise how big Arsenal is - but now I do.

"Playing against them has always been tough, with the Arsene Wenger way of playing nice football, tiki-taka stuff. Coming to the Emirates has always been really hard. Home games, when I’ve played for West Ham, have always been the games you’ve been up for because it’s been a London rivalry."

How did Declan Rice perform last season?

In an inconsistent season for West Ham, Rice was once again one of the standout players. Securing their Premier League survival, first and foremost, the Hammers then went on to defeat Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, in one of the best moments in the club's history.

Captaining the club, and lifting European glory, is a dream come true for Rice. Now, though, his focus will be on even bigger honours at Arsenal.

When compared to current Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Rice looks anything but out of place, too.

According to FBref, the England international had more progressive carries, lost fewer challenges, made more blocks and made more interceptions than Partey last season.

The arrival of Rice certainly gives Mikel Arteta a selection dilemma when it comes to the base of his midfield. Having that competition can only be a good thing, however, especially with the Gunners back in the Champions League, and competing on all fronts once again next season.