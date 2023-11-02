Arsenal are keeping an eye on the situation of a new defender, but a report has revealed they aren’t the only club who are hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

Arsenal transfer targets

The Gunners have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney next year, whilst the club have also been linked with a move for Shamrock Rovers midfielder Naj Razi, but the defence is another area that they are looking to strengthen.

Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson is of interest to Edu and Mikel Arteta, and despite having Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares as their current options at right-back, that hasn’t stopped the sporting director and manager from entering the market to search for another addition to bolster their ranks.

Ajax’s Devyne Rensch has been highlighted as a potential candidate having worked his way up through his side’s various academy ranks to become a regular feature of the first-team, where he’s since gone on to make a total of 101 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Rensch statistics).

The Netherlands youth international still has just under two years remaining on his deal (Ajax contracts), but having caught the eye of the Gunners hierarchy, there’s a strong possibility that the 20-year-old could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium at the start of next year.

Arsenal considering move for Devyne Rensch

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are weighing up a swoop for Rensch, but they are set to face stiff competition from top-flight rivals Liverpool for his signature.

“Liverpool are keeping tabs on versatile Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, sources have told Football Insider. Rensch is believed to be a target for the club’s recruitment team, with Premier League title rivals Arsenal also closely monitoring the Netherlands international.”

Devyne Rensch's style of play

Whilst Rensch is naturally a full-back, he’s much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having posted 24 contributions (14 goals and ten assists) since the start of his career, with this form having seen him hailed a “top talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig.

Sponsored by Adidas and with no weak foot, he also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion by players in his position, so he has extremely strong link-up play with his fellow teammates which is useful when it comes to keeping possession and progressing the ball (FBRef - Rensch statistics).

The Lelystad native, who pockets £18k-per-week (Ajax salaries), is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the backline and slightly higher up in the midfield, so he could be a useful option to have available should injury cover need to be provided.

Furthermore, Rensch already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured seven trophies across all age levels for both club and country since first bursting onto the professional scene, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad who are already at Arsenal.