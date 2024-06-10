The summer transfer window officially opens for business later this month and Arsenal appear to be in the market to land a new centre-forward to bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta ended the 2023/24 campaign with Kai Havertz as his preferred number nine, despite the former Chelsea man starting the season in a central midfield role, eventually bumping Brazil international Gabriel Jesus down the pecking order.

The German attacker ended with a respectable 13 goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League appearances for the Gunners in his first year at The Emirates.

However, his impressive form in front of goal has not been enough to prevent Edu from pursuing alternative number nine options who could come in and lead the line next term.

Decision coming soon on big Arsenal target

According to GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal believe that they are the favourites to secure a deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window. The report claims that Premier League rivals Chelsea and teams from Saudi Arabia are also interested in snapping up the Slovenia international, with six clubs in the running to land his signature.

It also states that the player's representatives have indicated that they want to have a decision on his future wrapped up before the European Championships start later this week, in order to ensure that his concentration is solely on the upcoming tournament.

This means that a final call on Sesko's next club, or if he will remain with the German side, is coming over the next few days, and the Gunners seemingly believe that they are in the driving seat right now.

The 21-year-old marksman has a £55m release clause in his current contract with the Bundesliga outfit and any of the interested parties will need to activate that in order to sign him, but they may not wish to do that until the player has made his decision this week.

Why Arsenal should sign Benjamin Sesko

This latest update should come as good news to Arsenal supporters, as the Slovenian starlet could be a fantastic addition to Arteta's squad ahead of next season. The Gunners should sign the young gem as he is a ruthless finisher who could provide them with a reliable number nine, who can more than make the most of the chances are created for him.

Arsenal's biggest xG overperformers 23/24 Premier League xG Goals xG differential Declan Rice 3.79 7 3.21 Leandro Trossard 8.92 12 3.08 Ben White 1.36 4 2.64 Oleksandr Zinchenko 0.67 1 0.33 Takehiro Tomiyasu 1.9 2 0.1 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, neither Havertz nor Jesus were among the most efficient finishers within the Arsenal squad in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Sesko rifled in 14 goals from an xG of 8.02 in the Bundesliga, which is an overperformance of 5.98. That would have placed him top of the list for the Gunners as the most ruthless goalscorer in the team.

The Leipzig star, who was hailed as a "menace" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has showcased his potential to be incredibly efficient in front of goal, which is why he could be a fantastic signing to bolster Arteta's attack and improve the team ahead of next season.