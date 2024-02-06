Arsenal and sporting director Edu didn't take any action during the January transfer window, which is rumoured to be down to budget constraints and FFP worries, but the summer is likely to be very different.

Arsenal looking at 2024 summer signings

Manager Mikel Arteta publicly claimed that his side have one of the Premier League's thinnest squads recently, with the Spaniard revealing exactly why Arsenal were quiet compared to some of their big rivals like Tottenham.

"We have one of the thinnest squads in the League, that's for sure," said Arteta on Arsenal's lack of winter signings (via Standard Sport).

"And when you talk about the numbers, especially in certain areas, we are really thin. It wasn't possible [to do any January deals]. And now we didn't have the capacity to improve the team in the way that we think we want to improve it, so we decided not to do something yet."

Arteta may have been exaggerating slightly when highlighting Arsenal's lack of depth in certain areas, but he could be proved right later this year when a few contracts are set to expire.

Both Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are set to leave when their deals run out in June, as things stand, which would leave Arteta extremely short of depth in central midfield. Elsewhere in the squad, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah stand out as Arsenal's only senior striker options. Club legend Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to sign a new number nine on plenty of occasions this season as a result.

"I do think Arsenal need to strengthen up front as we had four top strikers in my day with Bergkamp, Henry, Wiltord, Kanu and also Jeffers would pop up with a few goals," said Parlour in January, exclusively to FFC.

"Arsenal have two main recognised strikers in Jesus and Nketiah. It’s very tough in January to get the striker you want, so I trust Edu and Mikel to get it right and maybe a loan could happen."

Once the summer rolls around, Arsenal will be in a position to spend more, especially if they pip both Liverpool and Man City to the title. It is believed they're in full transfer planning for the window already, and one centre-forward enticing their interest is Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Edu considers Chelsea hijack to sign Osimhen

The Nigeria international signed a new deal earlier this season which includes a £111 million release clause, with the Gunners in contention to activate it.

That is according to reports in Spain, which suggest Arsenal "wants to steal" Osimhen from under Chelsea's nose as Mauricio Pochettino's side also look at signing him.

Victor Osimhen's best Serie A games for Napoli - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Frosinone 1-3 Napoli 8.46 Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo 7.62 Napoli 2-1 Cagliari 7.60 Napoli 4-1 Udinese 7.36 Napoli 1-3 Fiorentina 7.15

Edu and co are currently considering all variables before potentially signing the 25-year-old, who's been called "world-class" by Jose Mourinho and is the scorer of seven goals in just 13 Serie A appearances this season.