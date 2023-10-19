Arsenal and by extension sporting director Edu Gaspar are working on a "top transfer" and talks are already underway as they prepare an opening bid.

Who will Arsenal sign in January?

There have been some calls for the Gunners to sign a world-class striker for Mikel Arteta, and it is believed that the north Londoners are attempting to oblige. Brentford star Ivan Toney, who scored 20 league goals last season, looks set to be one of the hottest commodities of 2024 when he returns from his gambling ban. The Englishman will make his playing comeback mid-way through January, which would come as perfect timing for Arsenal as they reportedly register their interest.

The likes of Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) have also been linked with moves to north London, coming after Arsenal didn't bring in a new striker over the summer window. Instead, they signed makeshift option Kai Havertz, leaving both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the club's only natural striking choices as a result.

Pundit Jermaine Pennant recently spoke of the need to sign Toney in particular, calling him a potentially "fantastic" addition who's a "proven" goalscorer.

“Ivan Toney would be a fantastic signing. He’s a proven goalscorer at Brentford, a great finisher with great work rate and is a brilliant asset to the team. In a team like Arsenal where they can control the game, he would be the absolute perfect fit – he would be like a modern era Ian Wright. I would be shocked if Arsenal didn’t go out and get him this season.”

As well as a new centre-forward, the club have been repeatedly linked with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who has started the new Premier League season in fine fashion for Gary O'Neill.

In recent days, there has been a fairly new transfer target to have emerged in Club Brugge star Andreas Skov Olsen. The 23-year-old, who is Brugge's current top goalscorer, also regularly features for Denmark at international level. His fine form has attracted Arsenal's attention, alongside north London rivals Tottenham.

According to a report by Voetbal Krant, sharing the latest Skov Olsen transfer update, he is in the "final months" of his time at Brugge; suggesting that an exit is destined sooner rather than later. After being linked with a move away several times, on this occasion, the interest is "concrete" and looks likely to happen.

Expanding on Arsenal's interest in the player, they claim that "discussions" are ongoing over a "top transfer" for Olsen. The Gunners are apparently "gaining momentum" in their chase for the Dane and are "preparing an opening bid" to prise him away. Talks between all parties are "currently underway", which may be bad news for Tottenham who are also keen on signing Olsen.

Andreas Skov Olsen's style of play Likes to cross Likes to cut inside Likes to play long balls Doesn't dive into tackles

Ange Postegolou's side, as a result, want to "take action" and match Arsenal in the race for him. An "English auction" for Olsen is now possible, with Brugge said to be rubbing their hands.