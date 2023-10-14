Arsenal and sporting director Edu Gaspar by extension have been "in contact" to sign one midfielder who's been dubbed "the same" as Barcelona legend Xavi.

The Gunners have started this season very brightly, sitting joint-top of the Premier League table and remaining unbeaten over their opening eight matches. Arsenal were forced to work hard, though, with a lot of their six wins coming by narrow one-goal margins. Gabriel Martinelli's deflected effort gifted Mikel Arteta a snatch and grab style victory at home to league champions Man City, just before the international break, and Arsenal's manager may want to see his side win more convincingly from here on in.

Perhaps a solution could lie in the January transfer market. It has been reported that the likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney, who scored 20 league goals last season, are being considered to bolster Arsenal's attacking options. Meanwhile, the likes of Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Kerem Akturkoglu are also said to be targets further forward, with pundit Kevin Campbell recently telling Curtis Shaw TV that both Toney and Neto would be excellent additions to the squad.

"Two players that we know can come in and hit the ground running are Toney and Neto. £60 million. You take Toney all day long. £80 million. If someone says pay that and you win the title, then you pay it, don’t you," said Campbell.

“You get Neto as well. You solve the problem of the [Bukayo] Saka dilemma. And [Gabriel] Martinelli because Neto can play on that side as well. But Toney is the key. He offers that big and strong striker, who can cause Man City problems. We have seen him cause Liverpool problems.”

Now, it is believed that young Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren is of serious interest to Arsenal as well. The 18-year-old, who was recently given the nod by Domenico Tedesco for Belgum's national team squad, is a target for the both Bayern Munich and Barcelona abroad. Arsenal, though, are attempting to move ahead of the charge - and have been "in contact" with Antwerp over a potential move.

Vermeeren, though, is wanted by some league rivals as well as Arsenal. This is according to 90min, who say that the Antwerp "revelation" is now a man in demand and turning many heads. Most interestingly, Vermeeren has drawn lofty comparisons to Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Footballing icon turned Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars made the claim in an interview with SER (via Mundo Deportivo).

"I have no doubt that he has a fantastic level," said Overmars. "The first time I saw him he reminded me of Xavi and Iniesta, a footballer of the same profile."

The teenage talent has also been approached by Man City, according to this report by 90min, so it's clear that Vermeeren is a player of vast, vast potential.