Arsenal have apparently sent officials to run the rule over a new potential transfer target for Mikel Arteta, and he's been called an "assist king".

Who could Arsenal sign in January?

The north Londoners, currently joint-top of the Premier League table with arch rivals Tottenham, are currently unbeaten in the top flight and have won six out of a possible eight league matches. Their statement 1-0 win over league champions Man City, courtesy of a late deflected effort from winger Gabriel Martinelli, puts them in very good stead for the league's resumption after this international break.

However, there are arguable holes yet to fix in Arteta's first team, despite transfer chief Edu and the club spending over £200 million in the summer window. While the likes of club-record capture Declan Rice and goalkeeper David Raya have gone on to become mainstays for Arteta, Arsenal failed to bring in an out-and-out striker, instead opting for Kai Havertz as more of a makeshift option alongside both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Indeed, you could argue they quite simply need a new striker if they're going to be competing at the highest level, amid their links to Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

"I always think that you need a bit of back-up," club legend Ray Parlour told JBI Training (via The Metro) recently.

"Eddie Nketiah did really well when he came into the team last season, but the Arsenal sides I was part of always had four really good strikers. I do think we need that extra striker. If Gabriel Jesus gets injured again, is Eddie going to be able to come in and do well enough in the Champions League? I know that we could play with a false nine, but I would like that security of having an out-and-out striker."

Meanwhile, to assist the potential new centre-forward, Arsenal have been linked with moves for the likes of Pedro Neto - who's been starring for Wolves this season. In an interesting development, there's now another attacking star attracting Arsenal's interest, and he could cost under £15 million.

Kerem Akturkoglu - transfer news

Galatasaray star Kerem Akturkoglu, who lead the Turkish Super Lig for assists last season, has been called an "assist king" by Sabah, and it is believed that Arsenal have sent officials to that part of Europe as they run the rule over his performances. Sharing some Akturkoglu transfer news, Foto Mac claim he is attracting interest from the Gunners, as well as both West Ham and Tottenham.

The 24-year-old has continued his fine form so far this campaign, scoring three goals and assisting four others in the Super Lig alone, so it's clear as to why Arsenal are monitoring developments where the left-winger is concerned. Akturkoglu, if he continues his excellent displays abroad, may well come in as a brilliant alternative to Martinelli on that side. Man United know all about his quality, as the player scored during Galatasaray's shock 3-2 win at Old Trafford recently.