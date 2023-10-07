Journalist Charles Watts have gave a glowing assessment of one reported Arsenal transfer target who they could potentially sign next year.

Who will Arsenal sign in January?

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season overall, remaining unbeaten over their first seven Premier League matches and winning five of them. While they've had to dig deep for some of those victories by narrow one-goal margins, Arsenal did put their imperious attacking best on full display against Bournemouth last weekend. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Ben White and a first for summer signing Kai Havertz sealed an impressive three points and 4-0 win - where they scored more than three goals in a game for the first time this season.

However, there are still some issues to fix in the squad, as highlighted by Arsenal's damp 2-1 defeat to French side Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday. Sporting director Edu didn't bring in a world-class, natural striker option over the summer window - instead opting to pursue Havertz as more of a makeshift option. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arsenal's only current strikers, with club legend Ray Parlour suggesting it is an issue they need to address.

"I know that a lot of teams play with one forward now, but in my teams we had Nwankwo Kanu, Sylvain Wiltord and obviously Thierry (Henry) and Dennis (Bergkamp)," Parlour told JBI Training (via Metro).

"I do think we need that extra striker. If Gabriel Jesus gets injured again, is Eddie going to be able to come in and do well enough in the Champions League?

"I know that we could play with a false nine, but I would like that security of having an out-and-out striker. The problem is, who is available? Who can Arsenal bring in that position?"

In terms of who they could bring in, Brentford star Ivan Toney, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez are apparent transfer targets for Arsenal.

Pedro Neto transfer news

They could also look to bring in another wide attacker, leading to their reignited interest in Wolves star Pedro Neto. The Portuguese has been in fine form under Gary O'Neil so far this season, scoring one goal and assisting four others in his first seven league matches. According to WhoScored, Neto ranks as Wolves' current best-performing player.

Pedro Neto and Max Kilman

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Neto for 2024 after missing out on him in the summer, with journalist Watts saying he is a big fan of the player. The reporter goes on to say that Arsenal are real admirers of the winger, and he hopes they do in fact swoop next year.

Neto strengths Neto weaknesses Crossing Aerial duels Key passes Finishing Taking set-pieces Holding on to the ball

(as per WhoScored)

“Pedro Neto is a player we know Arsenal like," said Watts on Inside Arsenal.

"They’ve followed him before. Wolves have been very adamant when Arsenal have gone knocking for Neto, they were having none of it. These stories are emerging again. He looks electric, he’s scoring goals, his pace looks spot on. He really surprised me, he looks so sharp, so quick. He’s the perfect age for Arsenal, all the talent in the world. Would I take Neto? Absolutely, he also grew up watching Arsenal, maybe that will help."