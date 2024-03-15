Arsenal and sporting director Edu are apparently willing to pay the release clause needed for a star signing, as they also ready a double-your-money salary offer for the player.

Arsenal signings Edu plans to make this summer

It is believed that the Gunners wish to strengthen in a few key areas, perhaps most notably further forward, with a striker and winger thought to be high on Edu and manager Mikel Arteta's agenda.

As well as a new number nine and wide player, reports still surround the potential addition of a fresh midfield option. Indeed, Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal appears uncertain, with Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho also out of contract this summer as things stand,

The latter's deal includes an option to extend by another year, but it remains the case that Arsenal are considering a fresh face in the middle of the park.

“I do expect Arsenal to sign a midfielder this summer, but a lot will depend on what happens with the midfielders they currently have,” said reliable journalist Charles Watts to CaughtOffside this week.

“Ideally they would like Jorginho to stay, and then they have to sort out Thomas Partey’s future. Partey still has a year left on his deal and, just like last summer, Arsenal would not stand in his way of leaving should a decent offer arrive for the Ghana international.

Arsenal's next league fixtures Date Man City vs Arsenal 31st March Arsenal vs Luton Town April 3rd Brighton vs Arsenal April 6th Arsenal vs Aston Villa April 13th Wolves vs Arsenal April 20th

“Should that happen, then they would have to replace him and Martin Zubimendi is a player they believe can play the Partey role. Mikel Arteta knows Zubimendi well and is a big admirer of the Spain international

“Douglas Luiz is a player Arsenal have tracked for a couple of years now, but the price Aston Villa would demand for the Brazilian would make it a difficult one for Arsenal. Everton’s Amadou Onana could be one to watch out for. There were a lot of links with him in January. Again, I was told at the time that there was nothing concrete in that speculation, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he is someone Arsenal look at when the season ends.”

Arsenal ready double-your-money salary offer for Zubimendi

Zubimendi is a particularly interesting case, and it is believed Edu is prepared to push the boat out to seal a deal for him.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are readying a salary offer of around £115,000-per-week for Zubimendi, which will double the money he's currently earning at Real Sociedad.

On top of this, it is believed they have "no issue" with paying the Spaniard's £51 million release clause, but they want positive signals from his camp fast amid the growing clamour for his services this summer.

Zubimendi has been a key man for Sociedad for the last few seasons, scoring four goals and bagging an assist over 27 La Liga outings this campaign.