Arsenal director Edu Gaspar has reacted online after hearing wild claims linking his team with a possible move for Kylian Mbappe.

What is the latest on Kylian Mbappe?

The big news of late is that the Paris Saint-Germain star has recently revealed that he does not plan on extending his current contract in France and so could become a free agent next summer.

Reports in the English media have linked the Gunners with what would be a sensational move for the French forward, suggesting that Mikel Arteta and co could look to try and land him for free in 2024.

Such talk has had Arsenal fans already excitedly wondering if they would be in with a chance of signing Mbappe, with fuel only added to the flames when he was pictured hanging out with Folarin Balogun recently.

Adding to all this, an image on Instagram, screenshotted and shared on Twitter, saw one fan claim that Edu would be "sliding into Mbappe’s DMs soon".

As also reported by FootballTransfers (the website which broke the news of the initial transfer interest), another then commented that he had already made a £90m bid. The Arsenal sporting director evidently saw the funny side to it all, responding with five laughing emojis.

Will Mbappe join Arsenal?

Sadly for fans of the North London club, this probably suggests that a deal for the PSG superstar isn't particularly close – not that many supporters would have really been entertaining the possibility of a transfer.

Even so, it's fun for fans to dream and with Mbappe potentially on the market – and Arsenal's interest dating back to when he was a teenager and Arsene Wenger was in charge – some may still hold out hope for an improbable transfer one day.

A report in The New York Times suggests that PSG may be forced into selling their star this summer so they don't lose him for nothing, and if that's the case he won't come cheap.

After all, reports suggest his value is at around €180m (£155.3m) and this isn't the sort of fee you'd imagine Arsenal could afford considering they are just about to break their transfer record on Declan Rice who will cost £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

Who knows though, perhaps if Mbappe becomes a free agent in 12 months' time and the Gunners continue on their upward trajectory, they could offer a project appealing enough to interest the mercurial 24-year-old.

Stranger things have happened in football.