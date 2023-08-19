Highlights Arsenal's 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri scored a hat-trick for the U21s, impressing senior manager Mikel Arteta.

Nwaneri is a rising talent at the Arsenal academy and has been performing exceptionally well.

The midfielder's outstanding performance has caught the attention of journalists and pundits, who believe he has the potential to play at a higher level.

Arsenal 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri netted a hat-trick for the U21s last night, with senior manager Mikel Arteta in attendance.

Ethan Nwaneri scores U21 hat-trick

It's not often you get youngsters playing against people who are five years their senior at youth level, but every now and then a talent emerges within a club and rises up the ranks at great speed.

However, in Nwaneri, it appears the Gunners have yet another Hale End product who is fast building a reputation as the next big thing in north London.

Due to his age, the midfielder has only ever played nine games in the Premier League 2 division, but it appears that this is already becoming a little too easy for him on the evidence of last night's display.

Indeed, on Friday night, Arsenal U21s beat Leicester City U21s 4-1 at Meadow Park, and it was Nwaneri who stole the show with a hat-trick.

In the player ratings for The Gooner, journalist Layth Yousif handed the 16-year-old a 9/10 for his efforts, writing: "Absolutely outstanding. Improves by the week, will surely be in with a shout of inclusion into Mikel Arteta’s Carabao Cup third-round squad later next month.

"Lovely touch and vision as he glided around the action with such excellent balance. Subject of agricultural challenges at times as the Foxes backline attempted to quieten his influence but his treble provided the home side with the perfect answer."

While football writer Jeorge Bird, who specifically covers the Arsenal academy, concluded after the dazzling display: "Honestly believe Nwaneri could play in League Two now, although EFL Trophy games will probably provide a better indication of that.

"This is what he was doing for the U18s last season and he’s now taken it to the next level."

It certainly was an eye-catching performance, and with manager Mikel Arteta in attendance, the teenager certainly hasn't done his chances of a senior outing or two this season any harm.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

Is Ethan Nwaneri eligible for England?

Still only 16, Nwaneri of course famously made his debut last season when he came on off the bench in a 3-0 win over Brentford, becoming the youngest-ever Premier League player at 15 years and 181 days.

He also impressed for the Gunners during the summer when he starred in a pre-season friendly against Nurnberg, catching the eye as he spun past two opposition defenders with one incredible bit of skill.

Thankfully, he recently signed a scholarship deal at the north London outfit, committing his future to Arsenal and snubbing interest from the likes of major rivals such as Chelsea and Manchester City – who were all understandably ready to pounce if he was open to a move.

Still, Nwaneri isn't just for Arsenal fans to be excited about. After all, he has represented England at U16 and U17 level, so could be one to keep an eye on for the Three Lions one day as well.

However, he is also of Nigerian descent – much like fellow Hale End product Bukayo Saka – so could choose to represent the Super Eagles one day if he wanted.