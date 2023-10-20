Fabrizio Romano says a "big name" player is "absolutely ready" to leave his club as Arsenal target him for manager Mikel Arteta.

Who will Arsenal sign in 2024?

The north Londoners, despite links to other transfer targets like Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren and Club Brugge forward Andreas Skov Olsen this week, are widely tipped with potentially signing the likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney or Wolves winger Pedro Neto. The former, who scored 20 league goals for the Bees last season prior to his gambling ban, looks set to be one of England's hottest transfer commodities in the new year. He returns to action on January 17, and given his excellent past form under Thomas Frank, it's little surprise big clubs like Arsenal are circling.

Neto, meanwhile, has been dazzling under manager Gary O'Neil this season; scoring one goal and assisting five others already after coming back from a serious injury. This has prompted some rumours that the Portuguese could come as an alternative to Bukayo Saka on that side. Whichever position Arteta decides to shore up, there are many calls for Arsenal to bring in a centre-forward and proven goalscorer.

Going back to Brentford's star man, respected transfer journalist Romano now has a Toney transfer update as he gears up for a move away from west London. According to this reporter, writing on his Daily Briefing, the 27-year-old "big name" is "absolutely ready" to leave in the new year - which could come as a boost for Arsenal as they keep tabs on his situation alongside English capital rivals Chelsea.

"He’s another big name to watch for January," wrote Romano.

"Arsenal and Chelsea are informed on Toney’s situation, they know his situation very well and that he’s ready to make a top club move in January. It will depend on how much these clubs want to spend, because Toney will likely cost at least £60-65m to sign from Brentford. Let’s see if Chelsea decide to attack the situation, or if Arsenal go for him.

"In any case, Toney is absolutely ready to leave Brentford."

We believe the striker would be an ideal fit to bolster Arteta's forward line, especially considering his already-proven Premier League experience and the fact he could cost just £60 million. In this day and age, that kind of fee for a 20-goal-per-season forward is arguably bargain material.

His manager has also called Toney an "amazing" and "remarkable" player, saying this on his star man earlier in the year.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank told Brentford's official website.

“The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

“I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."