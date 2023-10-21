Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a 28-year-old "can be considered an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer" in 2024.

Who have Arsenal signed 2023?

The north Londoners were very busy in the most recent summer transfer window, backing manager Mikel Arteta with an array of impressive additions. Spending north of £200 million on the quartet of club-record signing Declan Rice, Netherlands international Jurrien Timber, former Chelsea star Kai Havertz and loanee goalkeeper David Raya, their ambition in the market has contributed to Arsenal's excellent Premier League start.

Arteta's side sit joint-top of the league with cross-town rivals Tottenham; boasting an identical unbeaten record of six wins from their opening eight matches. Rice has played exceptionally since joining from West Ham for around £105 million, while Raya has managed to usurp long-standing number one Aaron Ramsdale in-between the Emirates Stadium sticks.

Ramsdale, speaking to the media recently (via 90min), revealed that the Spaniard even helps to pick him up when he's feeling deflated in training; as the pair push eachother to be ready for the Arsenal challenge.

"We work professionally really well together" said Ramsdale. "We push each other in training and there's days where I come in and I'm down because of the situation and he picks me up.

"And for whatever reason there might be a day where he's down and even though I'm suffering and hurting for not playing I have to stand up and be able to push him and make sure he's ready for the weekend if he’s picked to play."

Raya is said to be impressing Arteta behind-the-scenes in north London, with the Gunners boss apparently "very happy" over his start to life. That is according to reliable transfer reporter Romano, who shared a Raya transfer update this week. Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, the journalist claims that while the former Blackburn keeper is only here on a temporary deal as things stand, Raya "can be considered an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer" next year.

“David Raya is very happy at Arsenal," said Romano. "We had an interview with Aaron Ramsdale in the Daily Mail about wanting to get back into the team.

"At the same time, David Raya is doing very well, Mikel Arteta is very happy with Raya, the feeling since they closed the deal is that it’s a loan deal, but all parties believe this formula was agreed just for Financial Fair Play and that in reality Raya can be considered an Arsenal player on a permanent transfer starting in 2024."

The shot-stopper has provided great competition at Arsenal since joining from Brentford, and has been hailed for his "very aggressive" style of goalkeeping.

"You can't have a strong mentality if you don't have any setbacks," said Bees boss Thomas Frank. "I know setbacks are different to a lot of people, but his clear and obvious abilities in terms of playing with his feet, high position, very aggressive in terms of his positioning and going for crosses, he definitely deserves this."