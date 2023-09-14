Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a transfer update which he says Arsenal supporters "have been keen to know more about".

Who have Arsenal signed 2023?

Mikel Arteta's side enjoyed their most ambitious summer transfer window to date in preparation for the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

Indeed, the Gunners sealed deals for club-record signing Declan Rice, defender Jurrien Timber, forward Kai Havertz and sweeper keeper David Raya with the four arrivals costing north of £200 million in total.

Arsenal's big-spending window showcased their determination to challenge Man City for yet another domestic crown, coming after they fell just short of the imperious treble-winners last campaign.

The north Londoners also had to ship fringe members of the squad out the other way, in an attempt to balance the books and free up squad space for Arteta.

Arsenal managed to ship a load of unwanted players out either permanently, temporarily or on a free transfer over the last three months.

The list includes Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Arteta's side are reportedly gearing up for January already and could even make a move for Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande once we hit 2024.

The Turkish transfer window is also still open for business, meaning other Arsenal players could well depart if any side shows enough interest before September 15.

One player to be linked with a move to Turkey recently is midfielder Jorginho, who put pen to paper on a move to the Emirates Stadium in January this year.

The Italian's contract expires in June 2024, though; meaning Arsenal have to decide whether they sell now, in the winter or let him leave for free next year.

Romano, sharing an update for CaughtOffside, now has some news on the matter.

He claims that there is actually no chance of Jorginho leaving this week, despite reported interest from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache.

“I’m also told there is no chance of Jorginho leaving for a late move to Turkey after some speculation about interest from Fenerbahce," said Romano.

“Arsenal fans have been keen to know more about this, but honestly, from everything I’m hearing, Jorginho was never close to Turkish league move this summer, it was never an option. He’s staying.”

How good is Jorginho?

The former Chelsea ace was once a star at Stamford Bridge, as explained by ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in the summer of 2021.

"Jorgi is a very strategic player," said Tuchel.

"He knows what to do in possession, he can imagine what is going to happen one or two passes ahead and he knows where to help out in short distances and longer distances.

"He knows when to switch the play and not to switch the play. He has a good sense of rhythm. He organises the environment around him and that allows him to show his true abilities in controlling the rhythm of a game.

"As well as this, he is relentless in defence. He wants to help everywhere on the pitch. He has a huge ability to run a lot for the team. Maybe he lacks the high speeds, but he compensates with a lot of work-rate and anticipation in his defensive work."