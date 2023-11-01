Arsenal have been told that an "exceptional" player of theirs will "100" be considering his future as we approach the January transfer window.

Arsenal transfer rumours

The Gunners are reported to have a new transfer plans up their sleeves, but to finance these potential moves, Arsenal must offload squad members and raise funds. Mikel Arteta's side spent over £200 million in the summer window; sealing deals for club-record signing Declan Rice, defender Jurrien Timber, Germany international Kai Havertz and loanee keeper David Raya.

It is believed that Arsenal are targeting Brentford striker Ivan Toney to bolster their attacking options next, with Arteta also eyeing Pedro Neto from Wolves. Toney is likely to cost £80 million alone, so sporting director Edu may need to garner cash from potential sales before moves can be made.

There are a few Arsenal players who may well leave in January. Thomas Partey is reportedly considering an exit from the Emirates Stadium, while there have been reports that Jorginho could leave as well. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has since become Arsenal's number two shot-stopper after the arrival of Raya, is apparently attracting rival interest from Chelsea. Indeed, it's been reported that Ramsdale could depart Arsenal in January if his game time doesn't improve.

Agbonlahor says Ramsdale could "100% leave

Speaking to Football Insider, talkSPORT's Gabriel Agbonlahor says the England international will "100%" be considering his options with January just two months away.

The former Bournemouth shot-stopper spent well over a year and a half as Arsenal's number one from March 2022, starting nearly every game, but Raya has since usurped Ramsdale's spot in the starting eleven.

“100%, it’s on his mind. and he’s thinking of quitting in January," said Agbonlahor on Ramsdale.

“The problem with goalkeepers is that they rarely get injured. They’re not really going to pull a hamstring or a calf – so when’s he going get his football? Raya has played every game since coming in.

“Ramsdale knows now that his career and chances of going to the Euros with England could well depend on him moving in January. Sometimes you’ve got to accept that you’re number two. The manager isn’t going to come out and say it, but he’s not thick.”

When Ramsdale has played, he's barely set a foot wrong, as explained by manager Arteta who called him "exceptional" recently.

"For sure, he's been exceptional around the place - and especially with the situation," said Arteta on Ramsdale after a 1-0 EFL Cup win over Brentford.

"We love him, for sure. We know his character and what he brings to the team and we are happy to have him. Every player is very important. Today he had the opportunity to play and he had a really good game."

The 25-year-old, at least until January, looks set to battle it out for the number one spot with Ramsdale. Arsenal take on West Ham in the EFL Cup this evening, and it will be interesting to see if Arteta calls upon his number two.