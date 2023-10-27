Arsenal have been told they could beat Liverpool to the signing of an "unbelievable" 22-year-old.

Arsenal transfer targets - explained

Mikel Arteta is enjoying a pretty brilliant start to the new Premier League season. Indeed, the Gunners are yet to taste defeat despite some coming up against the likes of high-flying Tottenham and last season's treble-winners Man City. They also came back from two goals down to clinch a dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea last time out, so the feeling around the Emirates Stadium is one of real promise as they aim to mount another title challenge.

That being said, the January transfer window is looming, and it could represent a real opportunity for Arteta to strengthen his squad. The north Londoners are aiming to fight on all fronts, including the Champions League, and Arsenal reportedly want to sign a new striker to provide more goalscoring threat. Brentford star Ivan Toney is the most heavily linked in this regard, while it is believed Arteta is keen to add another right-wing option as alternative to Bukayo Saka.

Links also surround the possible new addition of a midfielder, as an update on Thomas Partey's future has claimed he is apparently growing frustrated over his new Arsenal role and could leave in the winter. Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren are apparent Arsenal transfer targets to shore up that area of the squad, as well as Fluminese's Andre.

Arsenal "attractive" for Andre

TalkSPORT's Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking in a recent interview with Football Insider, now thinks that Arsenal could sign the Brazilian over Premier League rivals Liverpool.

There have been reports that Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a move for Andre, but Agbonlahor suggests that the Emirates Stadium is "more attractive" due to Arsenal's status as a Champions League side.

"I would say Arsenal are a more attractive option for someone like Andre," said the former Aston Villa striker.

"They’re playing Champions League football, they’re higher in the league. They’re London-based, which is another key factor. At the moment, I’d say Arsenal are more attractive. The manager is building something with fantastic players coming in, and I think more and more big players will choose Arsenal.”

The 22-year-old is a key player for Fluminese and currently stands out as one of Brazil's brightest young stars. Members of the media, like journalist Fernando Campos, have already called Andre a "monster" of a player despite his young age.

Andre attacking strengths Passing Dribbling Through balls

"Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."

As well as Campos, another reporter in Nathan Joyes says Andre is an "unbelievable" talent. Only a handful of Fluminese can boast more starts than Andre over the latest Brazilian Serie A campaign, with the midfielder becoming a mainstay for them. Indeed, over those 23 league appearances, he averaged a pretty impressive two tackles per 90 - the highest number of any player in the squad according to WhoScored.