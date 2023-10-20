Arsenal have now been told that one Gunners star loved by manager Mikel Arteta isn't even up to Premier League standard.

Arsenal form this season

Sitting joint-top with north London rivals Tottenham, Arteta's side have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign with six wins from their opening eight matches. Star players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, to name a few, have stole the show for Arsenal as they look to once again compete for the domestic crown. They narrowly missed out to current champions and 2022/2023 treble-winners Man City last time around, but Arteta's men have shown they're capable of mounting another assault.

Arsenal are gearing up for their first league clash following the international break, where they will travel across London to Chelsea and hope to maintain their excellent start to the season. They managed to make a statement by beating City at the Emirates earlier this month, courtesy of a late deflected effort by Gabriel Martinelli, and Arteta will be hoping they can build upon that as we slowly enter the festive period.

Arteta, speaking to the Arsenal website after their 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side, replied when asked if a message was sent to the rest of England. He said:

"Certainly sends a message to the team, keep believing in what they are doing, they are a fantastic group of players, the way they try, the understanding, the chemistry that they have between them you sense it and you need it to beat that, today again really proud, I was proud on Wednesday when we lost the game, and I am really proud again today as well to be part of that team."

Mohamed Elneny news

One player who hasn't been able to contribute as much recently is midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who recently returned from a long-term injury. The Egyptian is a favourite of Arteta, who has expressed his admiration for Elneny on more than one occasion. Speaking after his return to action against Brentford in the EFL Cup last month, Arsenal's manager claimed he brings something "special" to the team.

“He fully deserves that, it’s been a long, long process for him,” Arteta said to the media.

“He’s put a lot of hours and work, and it’s credit as well to the physios and the medical department because we need him. He brings something special to the team and I’m really pleased that he played some minutes today.”

However, despite Arteta's praise, talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that the club would be in trouble if they had to pick Elneny on a regular basis - as he is "not at the level" to play English top-flight football. Commenting on the exit links surrounding Jorginho, he said to Football Insider:

Elneny's style of play Likes to shoot from distance Likes to play short passes Does not dive into tackles

“I think if you look at that game against Man City, no one expected Jorginho to start. But he did, and he did well. When you’ve got Thomas Partey’s injury problems, if you let Jorginho go you could be left with Declan Rice and no one else.

“Mohamed Elneny is not at the level to play in the Premier League."