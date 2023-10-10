Arsenal have been told by Gabriel Agbonlahor that one star with "blistering pace" would suit manager Mikel Arteta "perfectly".

Who will Arsenal sign in January?

The Gunners sit joint-top with north London rivals Tottenham right now, as both sides have secured a brilliant six wins from a possible eight and remain unbeaten. Arsenal also made quite the statement last Sunday, beating last season's treble-winners Man City courtesy of a late, heavily-deflected effort from super sub Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta's side scrapped for a vital three points while also dealing a blow to their sure-to-be title rivals.

"It certainly sends a message to the team, that they keep believing in what they are doing," is what Arteta said after Arsenal's win over Man City.

"They are a fantastic group of players. Today I am proud. The players are all dancing and super happy. The mood is so happy. I just sense everybody will take the next game against Chelsea away (on Oct. 21) with the right emotion. A great feeling, you could sense, it has been so many years without beating them. We beat the best team in the world and in a great way. There were some moments we had to suffer."

Arsenal have been helped by their new incomings this year, specifically a couple. They spent over £200 million in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Declan Rice and David Raya becoming first team mainstays. Germany international Kai Havertz could slowly be getting into his groove as well after some early-season criticism.

However, despite this, the latest Arsenal transfer rumours indicate they wish to strengthen in key areas for the January transfer window. Indeed, Brentford star Ivan Toney is a reported target going forward, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto is of interest for the attacking areas as well.

Is Pedro Neto going to Arsenal?

The Portuguese has starred under Wolves manager Gary O'Neill so far this season, scoring a goal and assisting five others in his eight league appearances so far. Neto has admirers from north London as a result, with recent Arsenal transfer news claiming they want to sign him for Arteta in 2024.

Neto's strengths Neto's weaknesses Crossing Aerial duels Key passes Finishing Taking set pieces Holding on to the ball

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, who regularly features on talkSPORT, has told Football Insider that Neto would be perfect Arsenal - especially with his "blistering" final third pace. Here's what's been said about Neto:

“They need proper backup for Saka and Martinelli. Trossard, Vieira and Smith Rowe – these are all good players, but there’s no one with that blistering pace. Neto has shown that. He’s had a tough two years with injury, but he’s got that. He would suit Arsenal perfectly if they could get him in.”

Journalist Charles Watts also said to Inside Arsenal last week that Neto he would be an ideal addition in north London:

"He looks electric, he’s scoring goals, his pace looks spot on. He really surprised me, he looks so sharp, so quick. He’s the perfect age for Arsenal, all the talent in the world. Would I take Neto? Absolutely, he also grew up watching Arsenal, maybe that will help."