Arsenal could lose a first-team star in January, with a fresh report revealing which club are looking to prise him away in a shock exit from the Premier League.

Which players left Arsenal in 2023?

At the Emirates Stadium, Edu and Mikel Arteta let Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all leave the club on a permanent basis, while there were also plenty of stars to head for the exit door temporarily.

The Gunners sanctioned loan moves for Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Arthur Okonkwo and Runar Alex Runarsson, but with all eyes now firmly on the upcoming transfer window at the start of the new year, an interesting claim has emerged surrounding a fan favourite in North London.

Last summer, Gabriel Jesus arrived in the capital from Premier League rivals Manchester City and it’s fair to say that he’s majorly impressed during his 42 appearances (Transfermarkt - Gabriel Jesus stats) at the club so far, but he’s also had his fair share of setbacks when it comes to his injuries.

Back in August, Brazil’s striker had surgery on his knee having been absent for a large part of the second half of last season, via Sky Sports, which caused him to miss the first two top-flight games of the current term, but upon his return to action, the 26-year-old has crept his way onto the radar of a high-profile club overseas.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via CaughtOffside), sharing a Gabriel Jesus transfer update, Napoli have added the centre-forward to a three-man shortlist should they lose Victor Osimhen in January.

The Serie A star has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea meaning that his club will need to find a replacement if he departs, and alongside Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Lille’s Jonathan David, Arteta’s talisman has emerged as another target. Whilst it will be a difficult task to secure his services, Edu could reportedly be tempted to sanction his sale should he receive a significant offer at the Emirates Stadium.

How many goals has Gabriel Jesus scored?

During his time at Arsenal, Jesus has 22 contributions (14 goals and eight assists) to his name in 42 outings which shows how “prolific” he can be in the final third, as hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should he leave next year, it would be a real blow for Arteta.

The Brazil international, who pockets £265k-per-week (Arsenal salaries), is also averaging 2.2 dribbles per match in the top-flight this season (WhoScored - Jesus statistics), highlighting his desire to use his pace and take on his marker to create chances for himself and his fellow teammates.

In addition, Jesus is a versatile operator having previously been deployed out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside his usual role leading the line through the middle since the start of his career, so it’s hugely important that the club do everything they can to retain the services of their attacker in 2024.