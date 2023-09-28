Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that one Arsenal player has left him totally "surprised" in a recent sit-down with Gunners legend Ian Wright.

Mikel Arteta's side remain unbeaten in the Premier League and clinched an EFL Cup Round of 16 tie against West Ham in midweek after a 1-0 win over Brentford. Top flight victories over Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Man United and Everton ensure they're keeping chase with the league's high-flyers, but were halted by north London rivals Tottenham last weekend.

Arteta and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou came head-to-head on Sunday boasting a similar run of imperious form, but it was the latter coach's side who arguably impressed more in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Tottenham captain Son Heung-min equalised twice and his team appeared to match Arsenal toe-for-toe at times, with Arteta admitting it felt like a missed opportunity.

"We feel like we lost two points," said the Spaniard. "It's true there was a lot of change in the dominance of the game, but especially when we had more control and more dominance in the game, and we score the goal, they score straight away. We started quite good, we scored the goal, but straight away we concede.

"So, emotionally, that was a difficult one to take. I thought we struggled for a period of 10 or 15 minutes later, we lacked a lot of composure with the ball and we made it a basketball game. But I think in the end we pushed, pushed and pushed, but couldn't get the win.

"The hardest thing to do is put the ball in the net. We've done it twice but I think we conceded two really poor goals. At this level, they're going to punish you because they've got top players."

Next up, Arsenal travel to Bournemouth for a clash on the south coast and Arteta will be expecting a sharp response from their draw at home to Spurs.

There have been a fair few top performers from Arsenal's opening few games, namely the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice among others. One position in the squad to make recent headlines is the goalkeeping spot, as summer signing David Raya managed to usurp long-reigning number one Aaron Ramsdale in the past few weeks.

The Englishman previously held his place between the sticks for a long time, specifically since March 2022, with Arteta even being critisiced for his "dangerous" call to drop Ramsdale by pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor. The former Cherries shot-stopper, who's also been called underrated, could feel hard done by given he hadn't really set a foot wrong.

However, Sky pundit Neville, in a conversation, reserved praise for Ramsdale in a one-to-one with Wright on an episode of "Stick to Football". Indeed, the Man United legend said Ramsdale is a player who's seriously "surprised" him with decent form in the last few seasons.

“When you look at Ramsdale’s journey into Arsenal, when we were signing him, people were laughing at us," said Wright. Neville then replied: “He’s surprised me.”

It will be interesting to see who ultimately becomes the favoured keeper between Raya and Ramsdale this season.