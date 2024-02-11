In the title race once more, Arsenal will be firmly focused on getting things right on the pitch as they look to leapfrog both Manchester City and Liverpool - two sides they've already beaten this season. Whilst Mikel Arteta's side continue their recent rise, however, Edu Gaspar and co have been making decisions of their own away from The Emirates, which includes a potential new deal for one of the manager's most consistent players.

Arsenal contract news

Credit where it's due, Arsenal have turned things around on and off the pitch. The Gunners have gone from a side who look likely to lose their best players and recruiting future flops to a side who have managed to comfortably keep hold of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli whilst welcoming Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus and others.

This has seen a flurry of new deals across the last two years, with William Saliba, Saka, Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all putting pen to paper on fresh contracts at the club. The North London club aren't done there either, it seems, with reports suggesting that Edu has turned his attention to keeping hold of another one of Arteta's stars.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ben White over a new contract in negotiations that have been led by Edu. The centre-back turned right-back has been a central part of a side who are gradually dragging the Gunners back to the summit of English football after years away from the top table. At just 26 years of age too, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man looks set to play a part at The Emirates for years to come, with a fresh deal reportedly close.

White's current deal is set to expire in 2026, handing Arsenal plenty of time to get a new and improved contract over the line in the coming months.

Ben White is a "key player" for Arsenal

It's no surprise that White has often kept his place for Arsenal even as competition from Takehiro Tomiyasu arrived, given the praise of Arteta. The Spaniard previously said:

"He's progressed in the right way in the last few years. He had a difficult start which is normal. It was a big jump with different expectations.

"He showed a lot of determination and courage to overcome that. He has been a key player for us. He's got a big personality, copes with pressure really well and has a lot of quality in different position.

"He's a really good character in the way he is and how he presents himself. He loves football and the way he trains, applies himself and plays the game in a top way."

Stats (via FBref before game vs West Ham) Ben White Takehiro Tomiyasu Progressive Carries 21 11 Progressive Passes 105 58 Tackles Won 15 5 Ball Recoveries 66 34

As Arsenal gear up for another dramatic title race, which could stretch to the final stages of the campaign, White may well prove to be key once more. His consistency will, as ever, be a welcome sight for Arteta in the coming months.