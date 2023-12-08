Journalist Ryan Taylor suggested that Arsenal could look to a "magnificent" new target for midfield, coming after he was spotted in conversation with manager Mikel Arteta.

The midfielders already linked with Arsenal

Thomas Partey's injury problems have become a real concern for the Gunners who are chasing their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, and it's now been widely reported that they want another body in the middle of the park.

The Ghanaian, when he returns to fitness, will also be off the represent his country at AFCON soon after the start of 2024 - so Arteta looks set to be short of bodies in midfield during a crucial period.

Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho's contracts also expire at the end of this season, making the need for another option all the more prevalent for Arsenal. Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is rumoured to be a top target for Edu, the club's sporting director, but the Brazilian is a key player for Unai Emery and it could take a big bid to convince them to sell next month (Fabrizio Romano).

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Arsenal really admire Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, but they'll face a similar problem to Luiz with his price tag. The Portuguese could cost as much as £80 million, and given he turns 29-years-old this year, there isn't much longevity on offer (Fabrizio Romano).

Therefore, Arsenal may be primed to look at other options, with Taylor of The Mirror now saying a new name could come into the fold.

Arsenal could target Fofana

According to his information, Arsenal could look to Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as they seek to shore up their midfield. Sources close to the France international apparently indicate that his club would be prepared to sell in January, and partly because of this, Arsenal may end up targeting Fofana.

Arteta is also understood to be a big fan of the 24-year-old, and the pair have already been spotted in conversation after Arsenal played Monaco in an Emirates Cup clash earlier this year.

Fofana represents a viable, affordable and realistic option in the winter window, according to Taylor, so it will be interesting to see if the north Londoners opt for him. Called "magnificent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Fofana has started 12 Ligue 1 matches this season and registered three assists - standing out as one of their top performers.

Former Monaco turned Rangers boss Philippe Clement, once speaking to beIN Sports (via Ligue 1), also praised the player's attitude and "very nice" personality.

Youssouf Fofana strengths (via WhoScored) Concentration Ball interception

"He's very nice! To annoy him, you have to do something really bad," said Clement.

"Even when things go badly, he always looks at the positives. Having the trust of a coach is always important for a player. When he arrived, he came to me and said: 'I don't want a player-coach relationship with you'. I think that was the case with a lot of players who had lost a bit of confidence."