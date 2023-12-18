As Arsenal go in pursuit of the Premier League title yet again following the heartbreak of last season, the January transfer window could prove to be crucial. The Gunners missed out on the all-important silverware by a matter of points, despite leading the way over Manchester City for the majority of the campaign. It is the type of fall-off that Mikel Arteta will be hoping to avoid this time around.

As things stand, after defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Sunday, those at The Emirates remain on course to be among those still vying to lift the title come May. And one potential January arrival could hand Arsenal a major advantage over the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal didn't just rest on their laurels during the summer transfer window, settling for a place in the Premier League's top four. Instead, they went after improvements, welcoming the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya, who have all gradually become important parts of Arteta's side. The January window could yet see Arsenal repeat their transfer trick too, in an attempt to gain an advantage in the title race and beat rivals to one particular star signing.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are ready to trigger the release clause of Goncalo Inacio in the January transfer window, which stands at €60m (£52m). The North London side could face competition from Liverpool, however, who have also been linked with a move for the Sporting Club defender.

With both sides competing for the Premier League crown, Inacio's decision could make all the difference. If Arteta does manage to welcome the defender next month, then he could have the ideal depth in central defence, with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba keeping hold of the starting spots, potentially competing with Inacio.

"Excellent" Inacio could decide title

Not only could Arsenal be potentially denying Liverpool a vital arrival, but they'd also be significantly strengthening their own side. Away from Gabriel and Saliba, Arteta's backup central options remain Jakub Kiwior and Ben White, who often finds himself at right-back. It is a drop-off in quality that could see the Gunners struggle if either Gabriel or Saliba suffered injuries in busy periods. Signing Inacio would help them to avoid that problem, however. Here's how Inacio's stats compare to Gabriel and Saliba.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Goncalo Inacio 20 94 11 13 Gabriel Magalhaes 7 42 7 12 William Saliba 6 65 9 9

It's no surprise, given the numbers, that Inacio has been at the centre of praise, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig. Kulig posted on X:

"14 goals & 8 assists in 143 games. G/A is not his main job of course, but Gonçalo Inácio's numbers are really good. And above all, he is an excellent central defender. 22 years of age. Alcochete's Finest."

As January approaches, it certainly looks as though the Sporting defender is one to keep an eye on, with Arsenal reportedly ready to launch a move in the winter transfer window.