Arsenal legend and pundit Ian Wright has hinted at the possibility of Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson joining Mikel Arteta, explaining why it could happen.

Who have Arsenal signed this summer?

The Gunners enjoyed one of their most productive and entertaining summer transfer windows in recent memory, spending north of £200 million on the signings of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, David Raya and, of course, club-record £105m acquisition Declan Rice.

While Arsenal have had to improvise after a serious ACL injury to Timber, other new arrivals like Rice have taken to life at the Emirates almost immediately.

The England international netted his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win over Man United just prior to the international break; a strike which proved decisive as Arteta's men clinched an all-important three points.

However, one position that Arsenal did not shore up was the striking role, as Havertz was brought in as a makeshift false nine option rather than sporting director Edu signing an out-and-out centre-forward.

The German has come under fire for some of his displays since joining the club, with Piers Morgan even claiming he has been bemused with his ongoing performances.

Possible injuries to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are a real danger to Arsenal as they seek to challenge treble-winning Man City for the Premier League title this season.

Signing a new, world class striker in the next few transfer windows could be imperative, with pundit Wright suggesting to Premier League productions [(04/09/23 at 2:30 pm] that one such option could be Brighton's Ferguson.

The Arsenal legend says Brighton "will sell" eventually, and he can play in any of the top six teams (including the Gunners).

“When you look at him, the way he plays, his appreciation for the game, his movement and finishing both feet, good in the air and good pace,” said Wright (as transcribed by HITC)

“He has all the attributes at 18. Very mature in the way he plays. All he has to do is keep doing what he is doing and they are going to start talking about him in million terms because that striker is not allowed. You can’t find that guy to come around, who is 18, in the Premier League and at the perfect club to continue to grow.

“They aren’t going to be able to hold onto that guy if he carries on doing what he is doing. He is too good. So intelligent – for 18, it’s really, really composed finishing.

“He is fearless at 18. Can you imagine being in the Premier League at 18? You’re not under the pressure you would be under like Garnacho would be under at Manchester United – you watch the way he plays, all the top teams, the top six teams. He can play in any of those teams. We know Brighton, at some stage, they will sell him.”

How good is Evan Ferguson?

The teenage hot shot has been in scintillating form for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, already scoring four goals over his opening four games this season.

Ferguson, an international for the Republic of Ireland, has also attempted more shots at goal per 90 than any other Brighton player so far (WhoScored).