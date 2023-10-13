Arsenal have a "fantastic" squad player who's working tirelessly for manager Mikel Arteta, says Gunners legend and BBC pundit Ian Wright.

Who are Arsenal's star players?

A few of Arsenal's current crop can be picked out for praise as the north Londoners enjoy a brilliant start to the new Premier League season. The likes of Declan Rice, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have been performing exceptionally, to name a few, to help Arsenal win six out of their opening eight league games and remain unbeaten in the top flight. They're currently joint-top with league-leading Tottenham, most recently making a statement by beating current champions Man City at the Emirates Stadium.

The performance was particularly impressive given this occasion's seismic pressure, combined with the expectation of supporters who created a powerful atmosphere. Arteta, speaking after their win over City last weekend, hailed his players for keeping their nerve.

"The crowd wants you to go and go and go, and it’s what the crowd they do, the crowd do that and we don’t go, and we have to manage that," said Arteta to Arsenal's official website.

"We have to understand emotionally it’s not easy, it’s not easy to chase 15, 20 passes and you have to be able to do that and then have the courage to play. You don’t want to play against this team that just gives the ball to them every single time and I thought the players were excellent. They were all dancing and super happy, they are now on international break. The mood is always much better, and the ones who are not involved are going to have a few days off, and it sends everybody until the game against Chelsea away with the right spirit and the right emotion."

Latest Eddie Nketiah news

However, while it has been a promising start to the new season, there is a case to be made that Arsenal may need a new striker, especially given a lot of their victories have come by narrow one-goal margins. This had led to the Gunners targeting Brentford's star striker, according to the latest Ivan Toney transfer news.

Club fan favourite Wright also believes that they should make a move for Toney, as he explained to the Stick to Football Podcast. During this sit-down, he also heaped praise on Eddie Nketiah for his work rate; saying the Englishman works his socks off for Arteta.

Eddie Nketiah strengths Eddie Nketiah weaknesses Holding on to the ball None Finishing

"You can’t question the endeavour of both of these players, Eddie and Jesus, but in the moments I think you look back at the Tottenham game, with the Jesus miss," said Wright.

“For a player of his level, his calibre, to get into that position at 1-0 up, you have to [score]. Those chances have to be buried. And I believe for what Arsenal are trying to do, the margins are so small now, you cannot afford to be missing chances like that and not win those games.

“And what I’m seeing with Eddie, he’s working his socks off, no chances really made for him. The work off the ball, fantastic, same with Jesus."