When it comes to firepower, Arsenal aren't exactly lacking these days, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Martinelli to call on. And if those four aren't in the mood for goals, then Martin Odegaard is another who could step up for his side.

Meanwhile, they finally discovered the secret formula to fixing their backline last season, with the clue right under their noses on loan in Ligue 1 all along. Since handing William Saliba an opportunity, the Gunners have been a force to be reckoned with, finishing second in the Premier League last season and securing their return to Champions League action as a result.

You can never have too much quality, however. Or, at least that's what former Premier League player Jay Bothroyd thinks, who has urged Arsenal to add one particular Brentford player to their ranks in January.

What has Bothroyd said?

Speaking about Mikel Arteta's attacking options on Sky Sports' Saturday Social, Bothroyd urged the former Manchester City assistant to bring in a new forward who could make an impact on his side. And that forward is Ivan Toney, who will be back from his eight-month ban in January, ready to find his form once again.

Bothroyd said, via Three Added Minutes: “He scores goals, he is prolific, he is strong, he leads the line really well. If you put him in any of the big teams, he is going to score at least 20 Premier League goals a season. Great on penalties. I would love Arsenal to sign him."

Now, whilst Arsenal are unlikely to take transfer advice from a pundit, signing Toney wouldn't exactly be a bad idea. The Brentford forward may currently be banned, but when the January transfer window swings open, he will be raring to go. Once past the ban for alleged betting offences, too, this is a player who scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season, likely firing him to the top of several clubs' wishlists.

Should Arsenal sign Ivan Toney?

Last season, Toney would have been Arsenal's top goalscorer in the Premier League, given that only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland outscored the Brentford man in England's top flight, and his partnership with current main man Bryan Mbeumo was bordering on the spectacular.

The Gunners would become a much-improved side in front of goal, and the stats only back that up even further, as per FBref. When compared to both Nketiah and Jesus last season, it is Toney who stands out in some key areas.

Player Goals Progressive Passes Expected Goals Ivan Toney 20 79 18.7 Gabriel Jesus 11 64 14 Eddie Nketiah 4 15 8.2

As you can see, perhaps most impressively, Toney actually outperformed his expected goals, whilst both Nketiah and Jesus underperformed, and should have found the back of the net more times than they did. It is Toney's clinical nature in front of goal which could prove to be all the difference, but it remains to be seen whether Bothroyd's wish will come true in January.