A report this week has suggested that Arsenal may now be favourites to sign one "special" player who Declan Rice is a big fan of.

Arsenal transfer targets - January

The north Londoners are rumoured to have their eyes on a few key transfer targets heading into the winter window. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta apparently wants to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto (Football Transfers), meanwhile Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also of serious interest to the Gunners ahead of January. Indeed, the aforementioned duo have stood out as two of the biggest names to be linked with a move to north London this month.

Meanwhile, reports this week are suggesting that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is being monitored by Arsenal as well. This comes as midfielder Thomas Partey is apparently considering a January exit from the Emirates Stadium, prompting Arsenal to look at alternative options. Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren is another target for Arteta, according to 90min recently, but it appears both Neto and Toney are the most regularly-mentioned as things stand.

The former has already racked up six Premier League assists and a goal for his efforts this season, and could come as a phenomenal alternative to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on the left side. Toney, meanwhile, currently stands out as one of England's most deadly forward men. Right now, the 27-year-old is serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches but is set to return mid-way through January. He scored 20 league goals for Brentford last season; with Bees manager Thomas Frank praising Toney as a "remarkable" striker.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said earlier this year. “The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

"I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."

Arsenal supporters, given their club's arguable lack of a world-class striking option, may be eager to hear updates on a possible move for the 27-year-old. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arteta's only natural striking options, as makeshift number nine option and summer signing Kai Havertz also draws criticism for his Arsenal performances thus far.

As a result, they're weighing a move for Brentford's star in January, with broadcast giant ESPN suggesting Arsenal may be favourites to sign Toney ahead of London rivals Chelsea - but he could cost around £80 million. If they do decide to move, it is believed Arteta and co could be given a "headstart" in the race given Arsenal's already-brilliant relationship with Toney's club.

If Arsenal do win the race for his signature, their star midfielder and club-record signing may be thrilled. Indeed, Declan Rice has showered praise on Toney already, calling him "special" in an interview with talkSPORT.

Ivan Toney strengths Aerial duels Direct free-kicks Through balls Finishing

"He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well," said Rice.

"His left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have."