Arsenal are apparently eyeing another "top, top" striker alongside Brentford star Ivan Toney, with Mikel Arteta's transfer plans beginning to take shape.

Out of all the rumours circulating in regards to a potential new number nine, few names have been mentioned quite as much as Toney. While reports suggest the likes of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is a target for Arsenal, it appears Brentford's star is dominating the headlines right now. Currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches, the Englishman is set to return mid-way through January next year, with Arteta and co eyeing a move for Toney as they seek to add more firepower.

Scoring 20 league goals last season, the Bees star is currently one of England's most clinical frontmen, and he's been showered with praise by his manager Thomas Frank for being a "remarkable" striker.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said.

"The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."

Toney is also being chased by the likes of Chelsea; looking set to become one of the Premier League's hottest commodities as we approach the January window.

Arsenal also want Watkins

Despite their serious interest in Toney for 2024, it is believed another Premier League striker is attracting Edu's attention as well. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who has started the new season with real aplomb, is another name on their radar. That is according to journalist Chris Wheatley, who told ShotsTV (via The Boot Room) that Arsenal are big fans of Watkins.

“Arsenal like Ivan Toney, but they also like lots of other forwards in that position, Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa is, I think, another one of those players," said the reporter.

"They do like him, but, at the moment, that’s as far as it goes. It’s one to watch out for in January as Ivan Toney will be pushing for a move away from Brentford."

The Englishman has already scored five goals and assisted five others in nine of his league starts this term, standing out as their statistical best-performer per match according to WhoScored. Watkins has also been praised by Michael Owen, who called the 27-year-old a "top, top" player.

"Ollie Watkins for me is a top, top player," said Owen last year.

"He came from Brentford and he scored a lot of goals there. But I do like him. I know that Steven Gerrard really likes him as well – Gerrard has had a bit of a mixed bag. Don’t get me wrong, he has a really good start to his managerial career. But just recently, it has been a bit of a mixed bag of results. However, that win against Southampton has got them really back on track."