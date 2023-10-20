Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has now personally identified a £70 million forward as his signing preference over Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Will Arsenal sign anyone in January?

The Premier League title hopefuls, according to various reports in the last two months, have a few transfer targets in mind for the January transfer window and 2024 in general. Lesser-known names like Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren and Club Brugge star Andreas Skov Olsen have been linked in the past week, but Toney is a name absolutely dominating the headlines where Arsenal are concerned.

The Englishman, who scored 20 league goals prior to his gambling ban last season, looks set to be one of next year's hottest transfer commodities. Toney has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in the past few weeks alone, with pundits like Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believing a new striker like Toney is desperately needed at the Emirates.

“I do believe that is the position that Arsenal needs to strengthen," said Parlour live on talkSPORT.

"But, it ultimately depends on player availability and financial negotiations to ensure it’s the right deal for Arsenal. Ivan Toney would be a great acquisition. Let’s wait and see how things develop.”

As well as Toney, Wolves forward Pedro Neto is another player attracting Arteta's interest, with Football Transfers now having some news on both of Arsenal's transfer targets.

Sharing a Neto transfer update, the outlet claims that Gary O'Neill's star man is actually now a preferred target of Arteta's. Indeed, it is believed that the Spaniard actually wants Arsenal to sign Neto more than Toney after being informed by club hierarchy of a limited budget. There is said to be confidence that their current crop of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah can do the job up front, with Arteta being a long-time admirer of Neto as he looks to ease the burden on Bukayo Saka out-wide.

The 23-year-old won't come cheap, though, as the report goes on to state that Wolves will demand close to around £70 million for him. While Arsenal believe they can do it for £40 million, that doesn't appear likely. Neto has already grabbed five assists and a goal over his first eight league games this season, rediscovering his past form after coming back from a serious injury.

Journalist Charles Watts, commenting on the links to Neto recently, claimed he would be an excellent signing for Arteta - going on to call him "electric".

“Pedro Neto is a player we know Arsenal like," said Watts on Inside Arsenal.

"They’ve followed him before. Wolves have been very adamant when Arsenal have gone knocking for Neto, they were having none of it. These stories are emerging again. He looks electric, he’s scoring goals, his pace looks spot on. He really surprised me, he looks so sharp, so quick. He’s the perfect age for Arsenal, all the talent in the world. Would I take Neto? Absolutely, he also grew up watching Arsenal, maybe that will help."