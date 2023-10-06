Arsenal apparently have their eyes on a "sensational" and "amazing" potential alternative to Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Will Arsenal sign a new striker?

Mikel Arteta's side have started the season in quite brilliant fashion, currently unbeaten after a run of five wins from a possible seven matches in the Premier League. In that time, Arsenal have had to fight to the very end and display real solidarity - with the majority of their victories coming by gritty, narrow one-goal margins. They were also forced to clinch their 3-1 win over Man United in very late, dramatic fashion - courtesy of added time goals from both Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are two of Arsenal's only centre-forward options with versatile Germany international Kai Havertz brought in as a makeshift alternative over the summer window. However, the 24-year-old has come under some criticism. He finally ended a barren stretch without a goal or assist for Arsenal last weekend, having scored a penalty in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

As a result, Arsenal are reportedly considering the signing of a new striker this January. Brentford's Toney has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, with former Gunners starlet Jay Bothroyd telling Sky Sports (via football.london) that the Bees star is a viable option.

"[Toney's] an A for me, he scores goals, he’s prolific, he's strong, he leads the line really well. If you put him in one of the top teams he will score at least 20 Premier League goals per season. Great on penalties, penalties he’s unbelievable. If you took him to someone like Arsenal, I would love Arsenal to sign him now. I think he would score more goals than Jesus, than Ollie Watkins, in the Premier League."

Could Arsenal sign an Ivan Toney alternative?

However, despite their widely reported interest in signing Toney this January, there are also alternative options for Arteta and sporting director Edu. Indeed, one of them may well be Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who is also sporadically linked with Arsenal despite his potential marquee price tag. The subject of this piece, though, is Feyenoord marksman Santiago Gimenez.

The 23-year-old is absolutely on fire for the Eredivisie champions, having scored 10 goals in just six league appearances already so far this season. Gimenez's performances are sparking interest from England, and it's little surprise given the Mexican's exceptional goal haul. He's arguably one of the continent's best strikers when it comes to current form, and that fact isn't lost on Arsenal or north London rivals Spurs.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to the Talking Transfers Podcast this week, says the "amazing" and "sensational" Gimenez has been watched by Arsenal lately.

“Santiago Gimenez looks sensational by the way, he looks so good. He looks amazing to me,” Bailey said.

“Teams have been watching Feyenoord, of which there is a few, they are the best team in Holland, we know Arsenal and Tottenham have been watching Gimenez as of late.”

Gimenez, if the Gunners were to move, would come as possible alternative to Toney.