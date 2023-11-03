One club's £100 million player is prepared to push for an exit after Arsenal talks to sign him.

Arsenal targeting host of players for 2024

The north Londoners could look to January for reinforcements despite spending over £200 million in the summer. Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign suggests that they're certain title contenders once again, but there are still a few weak spots in Mikel Arteta's squad.

They're seriously lacking a proven goalscorer, and an injury to Gabriel Jesus has only highlighted the need for more striking options. Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick against Sheffield United last weekend aside, reports suggest that Arsenal know signing a forward could be crucial. Indeed, Arteta is reportedly keen on Pedro Neto from Wolves as an alternative to star winger Bukayo Saka as well, while there are reports that a possible Arsenal exit for Thomas Partey could prompt interest in a new midfielder.

Perhaps the most regularly mentioned name, though, is Brentford star Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old, who is currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches, will be eligible to return on January 17. This has apparently enticed the interest of a few top sides, including Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both said to be keen on a new number nine.

Ivan Toney "ready" to leave after Arsenal "talks"

An update by 90min has shed some light on Arsenal and their current transfer saga with Brentford's star man. According to their information, Toney is prepared to leave after Arsenal talks to sign him.

Toney strengths Aerial duels Direct free-kicks Through balls Finishing

The Englishman's representatives have held negotiations with Arteta's side already, alongside Chelsea, with Toney now "ready" to push for the exit door as he chases a way out of his current club. The forward, who scored 20 league goals last season, apparently wants to join an elite side and is prepared to try and convince Brentford into selling.

Another report by Sky Sports claimed Toney will cost £100 million for interested clubs in January, a sky-high figure. The former Peterborough star has showcased his quality on more than one occasion, though, with Football Transfers even likening Toney to Antoine Griezmann.

Frank admits Toney could leave

Earlier this year, Bees boss Thomas Frank confirmed Toney could go for the "right price".

"I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs. We are a selling club, if the right price is there," Frank said.

"I think if it's the right time for the player to go, from my perspective that’s not my decision that would be Phil [Giles, director of football] or Matthew [Benham, Brentford's owner] in the end, then I think if they have developed well with us, been on the journey, and now they're proven good enough to go to the top clubs, then I think it's the right thing, if it's the right price.

"I understand why there are a lot of rumours out there about [Toney]. For me he's one of the best strikers, as a striker No.9, I don't see many out there who is better in the world than him, of course you have [Harry] Kane, [Robert] Lewandowski, [Erling] Haaland and these types, but not many."