Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have the final say on whether one of his players will be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium in January following a reported interest in his services.

The Gunners have once again put themselves in with a shout of Premier League title glory this term due to their consistent form in the early part of the campaign. However, recruiting quality additions in January could be crucial to Arteta's hopes of delivering silverware.

According to reports from Spain cited by Sport Witness, both Arsenal and rivals Tottenham Hotspur are in the picture with regard to Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz; nevertheless, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also admirers of the Germany international.

Bayer Leverkusen are believed to value Wirtz at around €80-100m (£69-87m) and it is unclear whether Arsenal would be willing to fork out a significant fee to acquire the 20-year-old.

One topic of conversation in recent months has been Arsenal's need to bring in another striker in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk has reported that the Gunners have received a major boost in their pursuit of Ivan Toney, who is said to be keen on a new challenge away from Brentford in the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are also keen on the England international following his excellent Premier League campaign last term. Toney netted 20 goals for the Bees before incurring a lengthy ban for breaching the Football Association's betting rules.

In terms of potential departures, out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is said to be a target for both Chelsea and Newcastle United after being ousted by loanee David Raya between the sticks at the Emirates Stadium, as per talkSPORT.

According to fresh reports coming out of Italy, another of Arteta's men could be set to leave north London in January after attracting interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Champions League Sevilla (H) Emirates Stadium Premier League Burnley (H) Emirates Stadium Premier League Brentford (A) Gtech Community Stadium Champions League Lens (H) Emirates Stadium Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Emirates Stadium

AC Milan keen on Jakub Kiwior

As per a transfer update from Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are keen on Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior and could look to enact a potential swoop for the Poland international on a loan basis with an option to buy in January.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will have the final say on whether the 23-year-old will be allowed to depart. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are Gunners boss Arteta's preferred options in central defence, which could give Serie A giants AC Milan some hope in negotiations as they aim to recruit mid-season reinforcements.

Kiwior, who has previously been dubbed "extraordinary" by Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, has made just 14 appearances for Arsenal over the course of his time in north London, notching one goal in the process (Kiwior statistics - Transfermarkt).

Looking ahead, it will be intriguing to see if Kiwior is allowed to leave Arsenal in light of his lack of first-team action over the last few months at the club.