Arsenal’s improvement under Mikel Arteta cannot be overstated enough. The Spaniard has taken the club from a Europa League side at best to a genuine and serious title contender in the Premier League. And whilst their defeat against Newcastle United will no doubt feel frustrating, the Gunners shouldn’t become discouraged after enjoying another solid start to a campaign.

Their improvement on the pitch has gone hand-in-hand with their resurgence away from The Emirates, whether that’s been their ability to keep hold of key players or when it comes to welcoming fresh stars such as Declan Rice. Now, Arsenal are in a position to land stars for the future, and a new target has now emerged.

Arsenal transfer news

Previously, Arsenal splashed the cash to sign Nicolas Pepe in a deal that sums up their previous transfer woes fairly well. Nowadays, however, there seems to be a plan in place, a system to follow, as Arteta not only welcomes talented players but, more importantly, players who suit his philosophy.

This is a philosophy that will remain in place until his eventual exit, too, and it is one that Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could slot straight into. According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are interested in Bynoe-Gittens and are eyeing a potential summer move for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

The Gunners are not alone in their interest though, with Chelsea and Newcastle United also eyeing moves for the Englishman, who is reportedly valued at €40m (£35m). Arsenal’s one advantage could be the fact that Bukayo Saka’s agent also represents the teenager. With that said, come next summer, the former Manchester City academy man looks likely to have a lot to think about, as he decides whether to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by swapping Dortmund for a return to the Premier League.

“Game-changer” Bynoe-Gittens one to watch

At just 19 years of age, Bynoe-Gittens is starting to make his mark at Dortmund, appearing six times in all competitions this season and even recording one assist. Bynoe-Gittens’ stats show that there may be more to come, too.

Player Progressive Carries Successful Take-Ons Assists Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 9 5 1

A move to the Premier League and Arsenal, in particular, could improve the Dortmund man even more. Arteta has overseen the rise of the likes of Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba at The Emirates and could offer Bynoe-Gittens the same opportunity to realise his potential. The deal may also make sense from an Arsenal point of view as Bynoe-Gittens would tick the box for homegrown players from a practical standpoint, alongside his clear talent and ongoing journey to becoming a top player.

At such a young age, the teenager has already received plenty of praise, including from current Dortmund manager Edin Terzic who said via the Bundesliga website: "He's a game-changer in the truest sense."

When next summer arrives, Arsenal may face a battle to secure the winger’s signature, but it could be a race worth winning. Bynoe-Gittens has shown more than enough potential for several sides in Europe to warrant his arrival in the near future, so it could be one to watch.