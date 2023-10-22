Arsenal, after eventually missing out on the Premier League title last season, have picked up where they left off to once again battle it out with Manchester City at the top of the football. The Gunners are one of just two sides still unbeaten in the league, with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also getting off to a blistering start.

Despite their return to Europe's elite, the Gunners have not taken their foot off the gas, and could yet make further improvements through the transfer market. And that could include the arrival of one particular star, who scouts were sent to watch in La Liga action.

Arsenal transfer news

Gone are the days of Arsenal's squad needing a major overhaul, after many previous mistakes. Instead, the days of building on what is already a world-class squad have arrived, and Mikel Arteta deserves much of the credit for that. The Spaniard has turned a page in the Gunners' history books, writing a new, more successful chapter than that of the last decade. It is one in which many new characters will feature, perhaps including one Valencia player.

The latest Javi Guerra transfer news certainly suggests that could be the case. According to 90min, Arsenal sent scouts to watch the midfielder in the last few weeks after the 20-year-old impressed in Spain's top flight. Valencia sporting director Miguel Angel Corona has been quick to shut down any chance of an exit, however, saying:

"We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now. That is why the club have decisively moved him up to the first team in recent months. It is not in our plans to sell him to any club."

If Arsenal do push ahead with a potential deal, then it won't be cheap, either, with Guerra's reported release clause sitting at £86m (€100m), and his current Valencia contract not coming to an end until 2027.

Javi Guerra's stats

Arsenal's interest comes as little surprise, as Guerra's stats speak for themselves. So far this season, the 20-year-old has managed four goal involvements in nine La Liga games for Valencia, with three goals and one assist to his name. He has also managed to keep with some of Arsenal's current options in certain areas this season, too, as per FBref.

Player Goals + Assists Blocks Successful Take-ons Javi Guerra 4 14 16 Declan Rice 2 14 4 Fabio Vieira 2 0 2 Kai Havertz 2 7 1

Guerra has earned high praise as a result of his performances, including from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who said in his Daily Briefing, via Caught Offside: “Valencia consider him key player for present and future so not something concrete at this stage. More than five top clubs are scouting him but nothing else yet. For sure, he’s an excellent talent with top potential, so one to watch for the future.”