Arsenal did well to add some much-needed depth in the summer transfer window, after they eventually collapsed under the exhaustion of a Premier League title race against Manchester City last season. With the return of Champions League football at The Emirates in mind, Mikel Arteta made additions likely to help his side fire on all cylinders, competing for every honour.

So far, it's been a case of so good for the Gunners, too, who are still unbeaten in the Premier League, and only second behind North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. They will now hope that the international break has failed to halt their momentum, and they pick up where they left off. It's not all good news at The Emirates, however, with one particular player set to miss longer than recently reported through injury.

What's the latest Arsenal injury news?

On the injury front, Arsenal have been fairly fortunate so far this season, given that Arteta has rarely missed key men. The Spaniard was, of course, without Bukayo Saka against Manchester City, but the return of Gabriel Martinelli saw Arsenal pick up all three points in a statement victory. When it comes to long-term absences, Jurrien Timber is the only name set to miss an extended spell.

The latest Timber injury news has claimed that the Dutchman is set to be out for longer than recently suggested. There have been recent reports that the defender could make a swift return in January, but according to Football Transfers, Arsenal's £38m summer signing is now set to make his comeback around March, with initial reports of a return in the New Year wide of the mark.

This can be seen as a blow for Arteta, as the Arsenal manager may have been hoping for the best but must now continue to cope without the former Ajax man months into 2024, likely falling back on the reliable Oleksandr Zinchenko instead.

What is the injury to Jurrien Timber?

Suffering an ACL injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest, Timber faced the worst possible start to his career in England, and has been missing ever since, forced to watch on for some important Arsenal games.

Games Jurrien Timber has missed Date Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 21/08/2023 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 26/08/2023 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United 3/09/2023 Everton 0-1 Arsenal 17/09/2023 Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven 20/09/2023 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur 24/09/2023 Brentford 0-1 Arsenal 27/09/2023 Bournemouth 0-4 Bournemouth 30/09/2023 RC Lens 2-1 Arsenal 3/10/2023 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 8/10/2023

So, whilst Arsenal have remained unbeaten domestically even in Timber's absence, it could be argued that his presence against Lens in particular, could have led to an improved result. The praise that the full-back has received in the past certainly highlights his talent, with Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk saying:

"I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now [at the same age]. I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential. Hopefully he can develop further. Then it will be all right, I think.”