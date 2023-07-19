After arriving for a reported £65m from Chelsea this summer, Kai Havertz could do with a good start to life at Arsenal. The last thing that the German will want is to get sucked into the pressure of waiting to score his first goal, or really impress at the Emirates.

So far, though, he is having a pre-season to forget. Starting with his performance against FC Nurnberg, Mikel Arteta admitted after the game that he is still unsure just where Havertz's best position is.

Indeed, he told the press: "We will see. We have to see how he adapts and get to know each other and build relationships. Football is about that and time will tell where he sees best."

As the Premier League season approaches, not knowing where to play your £65m arrival is far from ideal.

Meanwhile, things got even worse for the German in Arsenal's pre-season challenge against MLS All-Stars. The challenge saw Havertz's teammates cross the ball into the striker's feet, before he was tasked with controlling and finishing. What came next is a moment to forget for the former Chelsea man, however.

Kai Havertz struggles in pre-season test

As you can see from the footage, Havertz failed to score a single effort, with some blazed over the bar, whilst others comfortably saved. In comparison, his teammate, meanwhile, Folarin Balogun, did far better, finding the back of the net a total of three times.

It's hardly a good look for Havertz that Balogun performed far better, but we're sure the German will do his talking on the pitch, rather than in pre-season challenges.

Arsenal are set to square off against MLS All-Stars in the early hours of Thursday, August 20. It is then that Havertz may seek redemption, and finally give fans of the North London club something to cheer about when it comes to his performances.

The hope from Arteta's perspective will be that he'll find the best position for his new arrival in the next few weeks, as Arsenal build-up to what could be their best season yet under the Spaniard.

What is the transfer value of Kai Havertz?

Joining Arsenal for a reported £65m, Havertz is currently worth less than that. According to Transfermarkt, the forward is currently worth €55m (£47.72m), meaning that the Gunners slightly overpaid for their new man.

After enduring a season to forget last time out, Arsenal’s move for Havertz came as a surprise. Arteta’s side had just come off the back of an impressive campaign, finishing second as Manchester City’s closest challengers.

To then sign a player who struggled was a slight shock. Nonetheless, under the guidance of Arteta, we could finally see the version of Havertz that was meant to shine at Chelsea.

He would be quite the signing if he found his best form. Arsenal fans would certainly enjoy a Chelsea flop going onto star at the Emirates, adding salt into the wounds for those at Stamford Bridge.

Admittedly, though, the German isn’t off to the best of starts, with his failed pre-season challenge going viral.

