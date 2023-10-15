Some may have had doubts over Arsenal's ability to simply go again after the heartbreak of missing out on the Premier League title last season, but after the Gunners defeated Manchester City, it's fair to say that Mikel Arteta's side are well and truly back in contention once more. The North London club, alongside rivals Tottenham Hotspur, are still unbeaten, perhaps hoping that the international break hasn't brought their momentum to a halt.

It looks as though Arteta is already eyeing further additions to his squad in 2024, too, with one particular out-of-favour midfielder potentially receiving a second chance in the form of a move to The Emirates.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners don't look like a side in need of any major reinforcements, as shown by their almost flawless start to the Premier League campaign. That's not to say that Arteta shouldn't aim to add even more depth, however, especially now that his side are competing among Europe's elite in the Champions League, as well as balancing domestic duties. And that could see them make a surprise move in the winter window, weakening Manchester City's depth in the process.

The latest Kalvin Phillips transfer news claims that Arsenal are interested in the former Leeds United midfielder. According to reports in Spain, via Caught Offside, the 27-year-old is on the radar of those at The Emirates, who could yet turn their interest into a concrete offer come January, or next summer.

It would certainly be an interesting move, given how much Phillips has struggled under Pep Guardiola, failing to do enough to ever earn a run in the Spaniard's treble-winning side. The fact that he is good friends with Gunners midfielder Declan Rice could see him favour a move to North London, too. Whether it be at Arsenal, or elsewhere, Phillips is a player in desperate need of a fresh start and minutes on the pitch, particularly if he wants to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England side ahead of the Euros next summer.

How many times has Kalvin Phillips played for Man City?

To say that Phillips' game-time at Manchester City has been limited would be an understatement. The England international has started just two Premier League games since joining the Citizens in the summer of 2022. HHe has made just 15 appearances under Guardiola in England's top flight during that time. Even when Rodri was suspended for three games this season, Phillips did not get the call from the City manager.

The more that you look at it, the more it becomes clear that Phillips must move on if he is to get some crucial minutes on the pitch. When handed the chance, he has been more than capable in the past, too, earning the praise of Southgate, who said:

"He’s been excellent. The way he has taken to international football, it hasn’t surprised us because what we’d seen with Leeds, even in the Championship, we felt could convert into our team. We felt he could play an important role with us.

"To play in the enormity of the matches he did in the summer and play as well as he did is massive credit to him. He’s a very, very good player and he’s been a really important part of this – we’re 16 games unbeaten [in regulation time] now and he’s been a huge part of that."